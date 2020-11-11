Iowa men’s basketball’s Luka Garza named to AP Preseason All-America Team

The center was the lone unanimous selection on the team.

Iowa center Luka Garza takes a shot during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Penn State on Saturday, Feb. 29 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated the Nittany Lions 77-68.

The preseason accolades continue for Iowa senior center Luka Garza, as he was the lone unanimous selection to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team. It was announced Wednesday.

Previously, he was named the Big Ten Preseason Player of the Year.

In the 2019-20 season, Garza was the Big Ten Player of the Year and was named National Player of the Year by multiple outlets. The Washington, D.C., native was on the AP All-American first team after the conclusion of last season. He averaged over 23 points and nine rebounds per game last season.

Additionally, he was the only player in the nation to have over 700 points, 300 rebounds, 50 blocks, and 35 3-pointers.

Garza could have entered the 2020 NBA Draft, but decided to stay at Iowa for his senior season on Aug. 2.

Illinois junior guard Ayo Donsunmu was the other Big Ten named player named to the Associated Press Preseason All-America Team. Other players on the team included Baylor senior guard Jared Butler, Oklahoma State freshman guard Cade Cunningham, Gonzaga senior forward Corey Kispert, and Arizona State senior guard Remy Martin.

Iowa is ranked No. 5 in the preseason AP poll.