Gable to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

Gable will become the ninth athlete to get the award under President Donald Trump.

Former Iowa wrestler Barry Davis (left) talks with former Iowa wrestling head coach Dan Gable during the intermission of a wrestling dual meet between Iowa and Maryland at Carver-Hawkeye Arean on Friday, Feb. 8, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Terrapins 48-0.

As first reported by the Des Moines Register, former Iowa wrestling coach Dan Gable is set to become the sport’s first coach and athlete to receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Gable told the Register that he was notified of his achievement via written letter Oct. 13.

“To get an award like this, it’s a lifetime achievement award, not only for what you did, but for what you continue to do,” Gable told the Register. “People are texting me and calling me, and they’re just like off the wall.”

According to the Register, Gable has been in contact with President Donald Trump’s administration about organizing his visit to the White House. He will be the 24th recipient of the Presidential Medal of Freedom during Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office.

The modern incarnation of the award was established by President John F. Kennedy in 1963 to spotlight people that make or have made significant contributions to the United States’ national interests, society, and culture.

Gable’s history and success as a U.S. wrestler is rooted deeply in Iowa. In high school, Gable won three state titles for Waterloo West. In college, Gable won two national titles as an Iowa State Cyclone.

At Iowa, Gable coached the Hawkeyes to 21-straight Big Ten Championships and 15 NCAA Championships. His Hawkeye wrestling factory produced 152 All-Americans, 46 national champions, 12 Olympians, and eight gold medalists.

As an Olympic wrestler himself in 1972, Gable garnered a gold medal having won all six of his Olympic matches without surrendering a single point at 68 kilograms.

In addition to the Presidential Medal of Freedom, Gable’s efforts have landed him in the USA Wrestling, National Wrestling, and United States Olympic Halls of Fame.