Iowa men’s basketball pauses workouts following two positive COVID-19 tests

Two student-athletes tested positive for the coronavirus on Monday.

The Iowa athletics department announced Tuesday that the men’s basketball team has paused workouts for 14 days after two student-athletes tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday.

According to a release, following the positive test result, protocol established by UI Athletics and medical staff, including contact tracing procedures, is being followed to ensure the safety of all UI Athletics student-athletes and staff. This mandatory protocol also includes isolation for the individuals who test positive, and quarantine for those individuals who might have been exposed to someone with the virus.

In the department’s most recent COVID-19 testing update on Monday, it announced that it conducted 20 COVID-19 tests for the week of July 20-26 and received one positive test and 19 negative tests.

As of Monday, the athletics department had reported a total of 27 positive tests and 506 negative tests since testing began May 29 on student-athletes, coaches, and staff.

The Iowa men’s basketball team returned to campus for voluntary workouts on June 15.