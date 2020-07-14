Film: Printing “The Daily Iowan” During a Pandemic

After closing the newsroom in March, The Daily Iowan continued to publish a weekly print edition through the end of the semester with all of its staff working remotely. The "newsroom" is now in the homes of staffers across the country connecting via zoom calls, phone calls, emails, and texts. Outside of the yearly publishing break between mid-May and mid-June, The Daily Iowan has been one of only a few student publications in the country to continue print publication during the coronavirus pandemic.