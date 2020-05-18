Van Heuvelen Treadwell earns ITA honor

Iowa's Elise Van Heuvelen Treadwell celebrates a point during a women's tennis match between Iowa and Indiana at the HTRC on Sunday, March 31, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Hoosiers, 4-3. .

The Intercollegiate Tennis Association announced Monday that senior Elise Van Heuvelen Treadwell had been named ITA Central Regional Senior Player of the Year. Van Heuvelen Treadwell is first Hawkeye in program history to win the award.

“This is a great honor for Elise, and she is so deserving of this recognition from our region,” Iowa women’s tennis head coach Sasha Schmid said. “Elise competed hard in every match this past season, and her 10-1 record from the spring is evidence of her fight and strong play all season long. As a freshman, Elise was Big Ten Freshman of the Year, and now as a senior she is the ITA Central Regional Senior of the Year, what a tribute to Elise.”

Van Heuvelen Treadwell was Iowa’s ace in both the fall and spring sessions. Her 10-1 start in the spring was the best seen by an Iowa women’s tennis player since 2010.

Before the COVID-19 pandemic prematurely terminated her season, Van Heueveln Treadwell was riding a career-high, seven-match winning streak. In the fall, Van Heuvelen Treadwell went 7-3 and reached the quarterfinals at ITA Regionals.

Winning the Central Regional Senior Player of the Year award has made Van Heuvelen Treadwell eligible to win the ITA National Senior of the Year award.

Sonja Molner was the last Hawkeye to win an ITA award, taking the ITA Region Rookie of the Year honor in 2009.