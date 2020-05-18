Allaf, Kerst earn postseason honors

On Monday, seniors Kareem Allaf and Jason Kerst were both honored for their efforts on and off the court in 2019-20.

Iowa's Kareem Allaf hits a forehand during a men's tennis match between Iowa and Nebraska-Omaha at the HTRC on Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020. The Hawkeyes defeated the Mavericks, 6-1.

Monday was filled with great successes for Iowa men’s tennis. The Intercollegiate Tennis Association bestowed four awards upon seniors Jason Kerst and Kareem Allaf.

Allaf was named the ITA’s Central Regional Senior Player of the Year and Most Improved Senior. In 2019-20, Allaf bumped up to No. 2 in Hawkeye history for all-time combined singles and doubles wins. Allaf’s 85 career wins in singles are also good for second in program history.

Allaf earned his highest individual ranking this spring, ascending nationally to No. 51. Before his spring campaign was prematurely terminated by the COVID-19 pandemic, Allaf was 11-2 in singles.

During the fall session, Allaf appeared in the ITA Fall National Singles Championships. He defeated four ranked opponents on the season, two in the fall and two in the spring.

Kerst was the recipient of the Arthur Ashe Leadership and Sportsmanship Award as well as the Rafael Osuna Sportsmanship Award.

Kerst was a key contributor to Iowa’s 12-2 team record this season. He also served as Iowa Student-Athlete Advisory Committee President and a University of Iowa Student Government Senator.

Kerst adds the Ashe and Osuna awards to his expansive trophy case. He’s a 2020 Robert F. Ray Faculty Representative Award winner, a three-time Presidential Committee on Athletics medallion recipient, a five-time Dean’s List honoree, a Big Ten Distinguished Scholar, a two-time Academic All-Big Ten honoree, and an ITA Scholar Athlete.