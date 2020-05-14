Guerin named first team All-Big Ten

She is the first Hawkeye to earn the honor since 2017.

Iowa gymnast Lauren Guerin performs her floor routine during the Gymhawks' home opener on Jan. 11 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.

Iowa sophomore Lauren Guerin has been named first team All-Big Ten, the conference announced Thursday. She is the first Hawkeye to earn that honor since Mollie Drenth and Angel Metcalf in 2017.

The Austin, Texas, native finished the season with a 9.920 national qualifying score and recorded nine consecutive 9.850 or better scores this season for the Iowa women’s gymnastics team. Guerin set a career high 9.950 Jan. 19 at Maryland to tie the third best floor score in program history and then matched it two additional times at Penn State (Jan. 25) and against West Virginia (March 8).

The conference also named junior Erin Castle the Iowa Big Ten Sportsmanship honoree on Thursday.

Castle broke two career bests during her junior season, scoring a 9.850 on uneven bars and a 9.800 on balance beam against West Virginia. The Boone, Iowa, native competed as an all-around competitor at the Big Five Meet (Feb. 21), posting a 39.100.