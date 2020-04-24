Iowa wrestling earns three postseason awards

Members of the Iowa wrestling team pose for a photo after winning the team title during the final session of the Big Ten Wrestling Tournament in Piscataway, NJ, on Sunday, March 8, 2020. Iowa won the team title with 157.5 points.

Despite losing the end of its 2019-20 season to the COVID-19 pandemic, Iowa wrestling has had no trouble finding postseason awards and accolades to add to its trophy case.

FloWrestling announced Friday evening that the Hawkeyes had earned three of its postseason awards. The announcement came just hours after the National Wrestling Media Association declared that the Hawkeyes had broken the NCAA record for average attendance per home dual.

Spencer Lee was named FloWreslter of the Year. The two-time national champion had already won the NCAA’s Most Dominant Wrestler award, the Big Ten Wrestler of the Year award, and the Hodge Trophy.

Lee was set to enter the 2020 NCAA Championships as the top seed at 125-pounds. He finished the season 18-0, outscoring his opponents, 234-18.

Head coach Tom Brands earned his fourth coach of the year award. InterMat Wrestling, the National Wrestling Coaches Association, the Big Ten Conference, and FloWrestling have all named Brands coach of the year.

Brands guided the Hawkeyes to a perfect 13-0 dual record this year. Additionally, Iowa won a Midlands Championship and a Big Ten Championship. Three Hawkeyes earned one seeds for NCAA Championships. Nine of Iowa’s ten postseason wrestlers were seeded inside the top ten.

With a résumé that impressive, Iowa justifiably claimed FloWrestling’s Team of the Year honor. The Hawkeyes vanquished 10 ranked foes in 2019-20. Iowa’s 10 NCAA qualifiers went a combined 184-29 on the season.

The Big Ten Conference earned six of FloWrestling’s postseason awards. Ohio State’s Sammy Sasso was named Freshman of the Year. Michigan State’s victory over Wisconsin was good for FloWrestling’s Upset of the Year. Michigan’s Mason Parris won FloWrestling’s Most Improved Wrestler of the Year award.