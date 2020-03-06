Tausaga named Midwest Field Athlete of the Year

Iowa thrower Laulauga Tausaga competes in the women’s shot put premiere during the fourth annual Larry Wieczorek Invitational at the University of Iowa Recreation Building on Friday, Jan 17, 2020. Tausaga’s 16.72m throw earned her sixth place, behind five throwers who surpassed the previous meet record of 17.13m.

Hawkeye track and field senior Laulauga Tausaga has been named Midwest Regional Female Field Athlete of the Year by the United States Track and Field and Cross Country Coaches Association.

The USTFCCCA announced Tausaga earned the honor following her gold medal performance in weight throw at the Big Ten Indoor Championships in Geneva, Ohio, Feb. 28-29. Tausaga also claimed the tournament’s silver medal in shot put.

Her exploits in Ohio punched her ticket to Albuquerque, New Mexico, for the NCAA Indoor Championships Mar. 13-14.

Midwest Regional Female Field Athlete of the Year isn’t the only award Tausaga has claimed in March. The Big Ten Conference named Tausaga Athlete of the Meet for the Big Ten Indoor Championships on Mar. 4.

“[Tausaga] being named USTFCCCA Female Regional Athlete of the year is fantastic,” coach Eric Werskey said. “It’s her second time earning the award and it continues to help advance our program. She has had her sights set on being a better student-athlete this year and it shows. She is much more mature with her approach to training and competition because she wants for the University of Iowa to shine at the highest level. Her goals have been set very high this year and she’s been chipping away at them one by one, so for her to receive this award, it shows that her mindset and goals are coming together for her.”