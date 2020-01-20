Garza, Fredrick sweep weekly conference honors

Luka Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Week, while CJ Fredrick earned Big Ten Freshman of the Week.

Updated on January 20, 2020 at 1:07 pm

Iowa center Luka Garza and guard CJ Fredrick swept the Big Ten’s weekly awards after their performances in two Hawkeye victories last week.

Garza was named Big Ten Player of the Week for the second time this season, while Fredrick earned the first Big Ten Freshman Player of the Week honor of his career.

Garza averaged 30 points, five rebounds, and 1.5 blocks in Iowa’s wins over Northwestern and No. 19 Michigan last week. The junior went 20-of-32 from the field in those two games and 16-of-19 from the free-throw line.

Against Northwestern, Garza scored a team-high 27 points, including Iowa’s first 10 of the game. He followed performance up with 33 points against Michigan.

In two games against the Wolverines this season, Garza scored 77 points, the most points by any Big Ten player versus a single opponent in regular season conference play over the last 20 seasons.

Fredrick returned from a foot injury and averaged 16 points, four assists, and three rebounds over two games.

The Cincinnati, Ohio, native shot 10-of-19 from the field, including 6-of-11 from 3-point range.

At Northwestern, Fredrick tied personal bests with five assists and two steals to go along with his 11 points. In Iowa’s win over Michigan, Fredrick tied a personal best with 21 points.

The redshirt freshman scored 14 of his 21 points in the second half against the Wolverines, including two crucial 3-pointers in the final minutes.

Iowa returns to action Wednesday night against Rutgers at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Tip-off is scheduled for 8:07 p.m.