Iowa dominates in win over Kennesaw State

Iowa's Luka Garza dunks the ball during a game against Kennesaw State University at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Owls, 93-51. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa's Luka Garza dunks the ball during a game against Kennesaw State University at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Owls, 93-51. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

Iowa's Luka Garza dunks the ball during a game against Kennesaw State University at Carver Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019. The Hawkeyes defeated the Owls, 93-51. (Emily Wangen/The Daily Iowan)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Email This Story Send email to this address Enter Your Name Add a comment here Verification Send Email Cancel

Kennesaw State came into its matchup against Iowa with a 1-11 record on the season. Things didn’t get any better for the Owls in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.

The Hawkeyes dominated from the opening tip, defeating Kennesaw State 93-51.

The Owls — like every other team Iowa has played this season — didn’t have an answer for Luka Garza. The Hawkeye center finished his latest dominating outing with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while also securing eight rebounds.

Two other members of the Iowa frontcourt also had very efficient outings for Iowa.

Joe Wieskamp scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while forward Ryan Kriener scored a career-high 20 points coming off the bench.

Kriener drained all nine of his shots from the floor.

As a team, Iowa hit 60 percent of its shots from the field. The Hawkeyes also drained six 3-pointers in the victory.

The win pushes Iowa into the new year with a record of 10-3.

The Hawkeyes next take the court Jan. 4 at Penn State in what will likely be a meeting between two ranked teams.