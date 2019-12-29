Iowa dominates in win over Kennesaw State
Luka Garza scored 23, while Ryan Kriener produced a career-high 20 points in Iowa's 93-51 victory.
December 29, 2019
Kennesaw State came into its matchup against Iowa with a 1-11 record on the season. Things didn’t get any better for the Owls in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday.
The Hawkeyes dominated from the opening tip, defeating Kennesaw State 93-51.
The Owls — like every other team Iowa has played this season — didn’t have an answer for Luka Garza. The Hawkeye center finished his latest dominating outing with 23 points on 9-of-11 shooting, while also securing eight rebounds.
Two other members of the Iowa frontcourt also had very efficient outings for Iowa.
Joe Wieskamp scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting, while forward Ryan Kriener scored a career-high 20 points coming off the bench.
Kriener drained all nine of his shots from the floor.
As a team, Iowa hit 60 percent of its shots from the field. The Hawkeyes also drained six 3-pointers in the victory.
The win pushes Iowa into the new year with a record of 10-3.
The Hawkeyes next take the court Jan. 4 at Penn State in what will likely be a meeting between two ranked teams.
