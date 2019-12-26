USC’s Helton speaks on Holiday Bowl matchup with Iowa

USC head coach Clay Helton speaks during the 2019 SDCCU Holiday Bowl Coaches Press Conference in the Grand Hyatt Hotel in San Diego on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019.

There aren’t many opportunities for Pac-12 teams to face programs from the Big Ten.

USC has that chance on Friday when the Trojans and their pass-heavy offense battles the Hawkeyes’ stout defense in the Holiday Bowl at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego.

The Iowa defense, which ranks fifth in the country by allowing only 13.2 points per game, will pose a challenge the Trojans have yet to see this season.

That’s a big change from Pac-12 football in which only three teams allow less than 22 points a game.

“You don’t see them missing assignments or getting out of gaps, and if they get you in third-and-long, they are elite,” USC head coach Clay Helton said. “I truly believe their pass rush on third down allows them to play advantage coverages because they can rush four and get to you, and that’s always a deterrent for offenses.”

When comparing the Hawkeye defense to a team USC has played, Helton referred to Cal because of the four-down front Iowa utilizes and its aggressive safeties.

Cal ranks fourth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense and remains in the top-five in both pass and run defense.

This time around, though, USC receives the chance to show what its offense full of playmakers can do against one of the best defensive units in the country.

“This is the reward you get for the finish that both Iowa and USC had, finishing so strong down the stretch,” Helton said. “You get to play these type of big games, and I think that outside the Playoff, somebody told me there’s only three top-25 matchups and to have a Big Ten/Pac 12 matchup, man, that’s special… Let’s all live in the moment because the moment is going to be fun tomorrow.”

Although matchups between Big Ten and Pac-12 teams are rare, USC boasts a connection to the Hawkeye State.

Quarterback Kedon Slovis was trained by NFL Hall of Famer and Cedar Rapids native Kurt Warner.

Slovis has thrown for 3,242 yards, 28 touchdowns, and nine interceptions and seamlessly transitioned into his role to lead the Trojan offense when starter J.T. Daniels went down with an injury in USC’s season-opener against Fresno State.

Slovis, who also learned from former Texas Tech quarterback and current Trojan offensive coordinator Graham Harrell, utilized his resources in coaching and teammates to help the Trojans reach the postseason.

“You resemble your coach, and I thought Kurt did a wonderful job with him and then Graham has done a phenomenal job taking over and allowing him to progress,” Helton said. “He’s a huge reason that we’re sitting here today in San Diego.”

Despite rumors of his dismissal from USC, Helton and his staff have impressed in the way they brought Slovis along.

Despite a 5-7 season in 2018, he’s turned in other solid performances as well.

The Trojans have finished the season in the top-15 in the final AP Poll twice in Helton’s three full seasons at the helm.

The way he guided his team after facing adversity early this season only helps his case.

“Since the day that Dr. Carol Folt, our president, and Mike Bohn, our athletic director, have come on campus, I have felt nothing but support,” Helton said. “For them to be able to evaluate a season and say, ‘Hey, Coach Helton is our guy, we want to give him the tools and resources and support needed to be able to take that next step from a top-25 team to a National Championship team, is one that as a head coach, you’re very appreciative for.”

Now, Helton’s team has one more chance to take a step forward in 2019.

“It’s kind of like [Iowa] Coach [Kirk] Ferentz said, to be with your team for an extra month and to be able to play a top-25 opponent, No. 16 in the country like Iowa, it just helps us for the next step,” Helton said.