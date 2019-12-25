Photos: Hawkeyes tour the San Diego Zoo (12/25/19)
December 25, 2019
Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like.
Email This Story
Iowa players Levi and Landan Paulsen, Nick Niemann, and Cedrick Lattimore had the chance the afternoon of December 25, 2019 to meet a few special animals. They met Zena, a two-toed sloth, Jambo, an African pygmy falcon, and Shakira, a legless lizard. Afterwards, they joined the rest of the team in touring the rest of the exhibits. Some players were accompanied by their families visiting for all the Holiday Bowl game festivities. Many fans also toured the zoo today after flying in to see the game on Friday.
Email: [email protected]
Katina Zentz is the Creative Director of The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa and transferred from...
Email: [email protected]
Shivansh Ahuja is a Photo Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a junior at the UI majoring in mechanical engineering, and...