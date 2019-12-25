Photos: Hawkeyes tour the San Diego Zoo (12/25/19)

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Iowa players Levi and Landan Paulsen, Nick Niemann, and Cedrick Lattimore had the chance the afternoon of December 25, 2019 to meet a few special animals. They met Zena, a two-toed sloth, Jambo, an African pygmy falcon, and Shakira, a legless lizard. Afterwards, they joined the rest of the team in touring the rest of the exhibits. Some players were accompanied by their families visiting for all the Holiday Bowl game festivities. Many fans also toured the zoo today after flying in to see the game on Friday.

Gallery | 35 Photos Katina Zentz Iowa players Daviyon Nixon and Amani Jones cheer as they arrive at the team tour of the San Diego Zoo on Wednesday, December 25, 2019. The Hawkeyes met several animals and then toured the exhibits.