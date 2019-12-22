Lee captures U.S. Senior Nationals title

Iowa's Spencer Lee dominated in his first senior-level tournament to take home a US Senior Nationals title.

Iowa 125-pound standout Spencer Lee earned a US Senior Nationals title by beating No. 1 seed Nathan Tomasello 8-2 in the 57-kilogram finals on Sunday.

Lee, the tournament’s No. 3 seed, took a 5-0 lead at the break with two takedowns and a forced step-out and never let Tomasello take control, surrendering a single takedown in the second.

Lee ended the match with another takedown and a penalty point to capture the title, finishing with a 5-0 record in the first senior-level competition of his career.

After winning his first three matches by a score of 10-0, Lee closed the event by outscoring his opponents 52-6. Lee’s top-five finish in the tournament clinched a spot for him at the 2020 Olympic Team Trials on April 4-5 in State College, Pennsylvania.

Lee currently holds a 3-0 record for Iowa, racking up two technical falls and a major decision.