Hawkeyes in Washington, D.C., pack bars for the NCAA Championship game

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Mission bar near Nationals Park in Washington, D.C., looked different on Sunday. Tigerhawk logos covered the walls and nearly 70 University of Iowa alumni packed the house decked out in Hawkeye gear.

UI alums watched the women’s basketball team fall to undefeated South Carolina 87-75 during the NCAA National Championship game. Across the Washington, D.C. area, two other bars were also packed with Hawkeye alumni and fans.

Eli Herberts, a 2022 UI alum, moved to Washington, D.C., a year ago and went to watch some sporting events but not at the level he did this year.

“It’s people who went to Iowa, so they know what kind of energy to bring,” Herberts said. “You see familiar faces, and it’s good to have people come together for these things. It’s a family away from home.”

The Capital Area Iowa Club has been meeting at bars and restaurants to support the Hawkeyes all season long, said Levi Hofts, a 2008 UI alum and Capital Area Iowa Club board member.

“Wherever I go I try to find a club because I know on Saturdays or whatever game day it is I can find people and have something in common with them,” Hofts said.

When the Iowa women’s team led in points during the first half, alumni lept from their seats and cheered “I – O – W – A” across the restaurant.

Fritz Brogan, a managing partner of the restaurant’s company, said a lot of the watch party attendees Sunday weren’t Iowa alumni but are fans of Caitlin Clark and Iowa women’s basketball.

“We love hosting Iowa fans, it’s a really fun crowd,” he said. “Got a ton of Caitlin Clark jerseys here.”

Valerie Jensen, a 1990 UI alum from Cedar Rapids who now works at the FDA, said she became a women’s basketball fan last year.

“I hate to say that I just got into it because I love it, and it’s been so much fun,” Jensen said. “The loss was really disappointing, but I think we’ve just had such a great season, and I am so proud of our team. It’s been such a great journey.”

Anthony Kasdorf, who grew up in Sioux City, Iowa, said Iowa star guard Caitlin Clark’s playing style made him a women’s basketball fan. Kasdorf, who had friends visiting from Iowa on Sunday, also attended the watch party.

“Women’s basketball is taking over the highlights,” Kasdorf said. “The way they’re playing tough, women’s basketball is more competitive, it’s higher scoring. There’s just a lot more going into it, and Caitlin Clark has been huge.”

Clark, who averages 32 points per game, ended her final college game with 30 points Sunday.

As Clark finished her last collegiate basketball game Sunday and will move on to the WNBA, Jensen said she still plans on watching the team.

“Just knowing how hard they worked and the great coaching — it’s just an awesome thing we should keep supporting,” Jensen said.

Roxy Ekberg, Liam Halawith, and Johnny Valtman contributed to this report.