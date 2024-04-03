Iowa House, Gov. Reynolds recognizes Iowa women’s wrestling national championship title

Following a historic run in their inaugural season, the Iowa women’s wrestling team received recognition from the Iowa House and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday.

The Iowa House passed, and Reynolds signed House Resolution 114 on Wednesday which commemorated the Iowa women’s wrestling team’s national championship title they won on March 9.

The Hawkeyes are the first school from a Power Five conference to implement a women’s wrestling program. The program, led by head coach Clarissa Chun, a former Olympic wrestler and Iowa’s USA Today Woman of the Year, was undefeated in dual meets this season.

“Whereas, the University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s wrestling team has contributed greatly to the advancement of women’s wrestling,” the resolution reads. “Now therefore be it resolved by the House of Representatives, that the House of Representatives honors and congratulates the University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s wrestling team and head coach Clarissa Chun on an impressive inaugural season in wrestling.”