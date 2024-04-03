Iowa House, Gov. Reynolds recognizes Iowa women’s wrestling national championship title

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Following an undefeated run during their inaugural season, Hawkeye’s women’s wrestling team received recognition from the House and Governor.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
April 3, 2024
Iowa%E2%80%99s+NCAA+No.+1+170-pound+Kylie+Welker+and+Iowa%E2%80%99s+NCAA+No.+4+143-pound+Ella+Schmit+celebrate+during+the+Iowa+Duals+between+NCAA-ranked+No.+1+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling%2C+NAIA-ranked+No.+1+Life+University%2C+and+Missouri+Valley+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+in+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Jan.+21%2C+2024.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Big+Reds%2C+42-0%2C+and+the+Running+Eagles%2C+35-6.
Grace Smith
Iowa’s NCAA No. 1 170-pound Kylie Welker and Iowa’s NCAA No. 4 143-pound Ella Schmit celebrate during the Iowa Duals between NCAA-ranked No. 1 Iowa women’s wrestling, NAIA-ranked No. 1 Life University, and Missouri Valley at Carver-Hawkeye Arena in Iowa City on Sunday, Jan. 21, 2024. The Hawkeyes defeated the Big Reds, 42-0, and the Running Eagles, 35-6.

Following a historic run in their inaugural season, the Iowa women’s wrestling team received recognition from the Iowa House and Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds on Wednesday. 

The Iowa House passed, and Reynolds signed House Resolution 114 on Wednesday which commemorated the Iowa women’s wrestling team’s national championship title they won on March 9

The Hawkeyes are the first school from a Power Five conference to implement a women’s wrestling program. The program, led by head coach Clarissa Chun, a former Olympic wrestler and Iowa’s USA Today Woman of the Year, was undefeated in dual meets this season. 

“Whereas, the University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s wrestling team has contributed greatly to the advancement of women’s wrestling,” the resolution reads. “Now therefore be it resolved by the House of Representatives, that the House of Representatives honors and congratulates the University of Iowa Hawkeye women’s wrestling team and head coach Clarissa Chun on an impressive inaugural season in wrestling.”
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
