Recap | Iowa men's wrestlers Drake Ayala, Michael Caliendo advance to NCAA semifinals
Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan's Lucas Davison
Iowa's men's wrestler Michael Caliendo earns All-American honors, advances to NCAA semifinals
Iowa's Drake Ayala highest seed remaining at 125 after Penn State's Braeden Davis, Purdue's Matt Ramos lose in NCAA quarterfinals
Press Box Banter: The Chicago Blackhawks with Adam Kempenaar
Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan’s Lucas Davison

The Cyclone entered the tournament as the No. 2 seed with fans hopeful for a finals matchup against Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet.
Byline photo of Isaac Elzinga
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
March 22, 2024
Iowa+State+coaches+Kevin+Dresser%2C+Brent+Metcalf+and+Derek+St.+John+react+to+action+during+a+Cy-Hawk+men%E2%80%99s+wrestling+dual+between+No.+4+Iowa+and+No.+8+Iowa+State+at+Hilton+Coliseum+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+26%2C+2023.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+the+Cyclones%2C+18-14.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa State coaches Kevin Dresser, Brent Metcalf and Derek St. John react to action during a Cy-Hawk men’s wrestling dual between No. 4 Iowa and No. 8 Iowa State at Hilton Coliseum on Sunday, Nov. 26, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Cyclones, 18-14.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State heavyweight Yonger Bastida suffered a 6-4 upset loss to Michigan’s Lucas Davison in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Bastida won the Big 12 heavyweight title against Wyatt Hendrickson this year, helping Iowa State win its first conference title since 2009.

With the Big 12 individual title in hand, Bastida was named the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Championships, and fans were excited for a potential finals match against Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet.

But Michigan’s Davidson put a stop to those plans.

Davison trailed for most of the match but stayed within striking distance and shot a takedown late in the third period to win the match. Bastida was slow to get up from the mat, while Davison eagerly hugged his coaches and yelled in excitement. Bastida moves to the consolation bracket and will wrestle again during Friday’s second session.

The loss could be crucial in the team points race for the Cyclones, who sit in fourth with 42 points, a half-point ahead of rival Iowa. Both teams have two semifinalists who will wrestle Friday night. The Hawkeyes haven’t finished behind the Cyclones at the NCAA Championships since 2007.
About the Contributors
Isaac Elzinga, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Isaac Elzinga is a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass communication. This is his first year working at The Daily Iowan; he also works as a producer for 1600 ESPN a sports radio station in Cedar Rapids.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
