Big 12 heavyweight champion Yonger Bastida loses in NCAA quarterfinals to Michigan’s Lucas Davison

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Iowa State heavyweight Yonger Bastida suffered a 6-4 upset loss to Michigan’s Lucas Davison in the NCAA Wrestling Tournament quarterfinals Friday afternoon.

Bastida won the Big 12 heavyweight title against Wyatt Hendrickson this year, helping Iowa State win its first conference title since 2009.

With the Big 12 individual title in hand, Bastida was named the No. 2 seed for the NCAA Championships, and fans were excited for a potential finals match against Penn State’s Greg Kerkvliet.

But Michigan’s Davidson put a stop to those plans.

Davison trailed for most of the match but stayed within striking distance and shot a takedown late in the third period to win the match. Bastida was slow to get up from the mat, while Davison eagerly hugged his coaches and yelled in excitement. Bastida moves to the consolation bracket and will wrestle again during Friday’s second session.

The loss could be crucial in the team points race for the Cyclones, who sit in fourth with 42 points, a half-point ahead of rival Iowa. Both teams have two semifinalists who will wrestle Friday night. The Hawkeyes haven’t finished behind the Cyclones at the NCAA Championships since 2007.