Top Mesh Routers For Home Network Upgrades in 2024

Another great NETGEAR system we enjoyed reviewing. The Orbi 960 is billed as the world’s most powerful whole-home WiFi 6E system with up to 10.8Gbps WiFi speeds and coverage up to 9,000 sq. ft., including front & back yards. Plus, the exclusive quad-band technology and dedicated backhaul ensures max speeds for up to 200 connected devices.

Orbi 960 WiFi 6E opens up the 6GHz band, delivering dedicated top speeds to the latest WiFi 6E-ready laptops, Apple phones, Amazon Alexa, and other devices. The 10 Gig internet port unleashes the fastest download speeds of today & tomorrow, and you can connect to the latest cable or fiber Internet service up to 10Gbps..

TP-Link Deco X20 (AX1800 Whole Home Mesh WiFi 6 System)

Enjoy faster internet connections and WiFi 6 speeds on the 5 GHz band and 2.4 GHz band with OFDMA and MU-MIMO technology that quadruple capacity to enable simultaneous transmission to more devices. The result is a better WiFi signal for stronger and clearer whole home coverage, without the need for WiFi extenders.