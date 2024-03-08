3 Best Sites to Buy YouTube Comments (Real & Custom)

As creators strive to stand out on YouTube, one key metric that can significantly impact their success is the number of comments on their videos. However, gaining a high number of comments can be challenging – especially for newer channels or those struggling to attract an active audience.

You can buy YouTube comments to kickstart conversations, improve engagement rates, raise visibility, and enhance credibility. Purchasing YouTube comments also generate social proof and a potential snowball effect as more users are drawn to participate and engage.

After thorough research based on quality, pricing, and customer feedback, we have identified the 3 best sites to buy YouTube comments. These platforms give you high-quality comments to create a vibrant online community. Continue reading to learn more about these sites!

Best Sites to Buy YouTube Comments

Here are the three best websites to buy YouTube comments for your videos or shorts:

Score: 9.7/10

Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube comments, with over a decade of experience in social media platforms. It offers real YouTube comments from genuine and active users.

Media Mister offers various comment packages, ranging from 10 to 1000 comments. So, you can buy 10, 25, 100, 100, to 1000 comments. The comments can be random or custom comments. Moreover, Media Mister uses a drip-feed delivery system for a natural and organic addition of comments to your YouTube videos.

These comments have a high retention rate, so they will give long-lasting results and won’t suddenly disappear. The comments can also be geo-targeted from specific countries, including the USA, UK, India, Arab Countries, Germany, and 10 more countries.

You can purchase YouTube video comments and shorts comments but also other services like YouTube views, subscribers, likes, and shares. The dedicated live chat support is available to assist customers during business hours, enhancing the overall user experience.

Media accepts multiple payment options, including credit cards and cryptocurrencies. Finally, all the comment orders are backed by a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Pricing for YouTube comments on Media Mister is very affordable, with packages such as 500 Random India Comments priced at $33 and 1000 Random India Comments at $60. Prices start as low as $5, making it accessible for users with different budget constraints.

Delivery time for YouTube comments depends on the order quantity and the type of comments purchased. Typically, it takes 1-3 days for packages ranging from 10 to 500 comments, while larger quantities may take longer.

✅ Pros

11 years of experience

Real YouTube comments

Instant but natural delivery

Flexible packages

Money-back guarantee

Live chat support

❌ Cons

Lack of 24/7 customer support

Score: 9.5/10

GetAFollower stands out with its commitment to providing genuine engagement through Custom, Random, and Emoji comments. GetAFollower is the best place for Buying Random and Custom Comments, offering Authentic YouTube Comments tailored to your needs.

You can buy custom YouTube comments from real and active YouTube accounts that are owned by actual people. You can customize comments for both shorts and regular videos. Regardless of how many comments you purchase, you will always get on-time delivery. The delivery is not just quick but also natural.

For any queries or concerns, you can contact the friendly customer support team that is available via live chat or email. The support team has a positive attitude and is trained to resolve any issues.

Choose from budget-friendly packages to boost your YouTube presence. GetAFollower offers 50 USA Custom Comments for just $11 and 100 USA Custom Comments for $20, providing an affordable solution for content creators looking to increase interaction.

GetAFollower understands the importance of timely engagement. Delivery times for YouTube comments packages range from 1-2 days to 3-5 days or more, depending on the order quantity and type of comments purchased. Experience prompt results without compromising authenticity.

✅ Pros

Authentic engagement

Different comment types

Multiple payment options

Natural delivery Method

Customer Support

❌ Cons

No free trial

Score: 9.3/10

Last but not least on this list is Buy Real Media. It is the best website for purchasing cheap YouTube comments because it offers affordability. All of the comment packages are priced at the cheapest possible so that anyone can avail of these services.

Buy Real Media offers a range of services besides YouTube comments. You can purchase multiple social media services to boost your online presence. As a reliable platform, it only delivers real and genuine services.

The best part is that the platform has a gradual delivery system that adds a natural touch to the process, making it seem like organic YouTube growth. This prevents any suspicious and fake influx of comments that could trigger the algorithm.

The YouTube comments also come with a 2-month Refill Guarantee, which gives you sustained organic engagement over time. Moreover, no account Password is required, which guarantees the safety of your account.

At Buy Real Media, affordability meets quality. For those looking to buy cheap YouTube comments, the platform offers 10 emoji comments for just $2 and a package of 25 emoji comments for $4. If you prefer a more extensive engagement, the 250 Random USA comments package is available at an attractive price of $49.

For emoji comments, the delivery time ranges from 1-2 days to 13-15 days, depending on the package size. Custom comments are delivered within 1-5 days, varying with quantity and location preferences.

✅ Pros

Real comments

Gradual delivery

60-day refill guarantee

Cheap prices

No password needed

❌ Cons

No phone support

Our Criteria for Ranking the Best Websites to Buy YouTube Comments

Curious about how we find the best platforms for purchasing YouTube comments? Here are key factors we used to evaluate each site offering YouTube comments service:

Real Comments

Our primary consideration when evaluating websites for buying comments on YouTube is the authenticity of the comments. We choose the platforms where comments come from real users on YouTube. We only endorse sites that don’t use any shortcuts, such as spam accounts or bots.

Money Back Guarantee

We only pick websites that offer a strong money-back guarantee. This feature provides peace of mind, allowing you to request a refund if the purchased comments do not meet your expectations. We carefully review the terms and conditions of the refund policy to ensure transparency and fairness, and our recommended sites typically offer a full refund within a reasonable period.

Customer Support

Exceptional customer service is essential for a smooth experience, so we focus on platforms with responsive support teams. We check the readiness and expertise in addressing customer inquiries and concerns. We also consider the availability of various support channels, such as live chat or email, for easy accessibility and efficient problem-solving.

Reviews of the Previous Customers

Customer feedback tells you a lot about a service provider. Thus, we thoroughly check both positive and negative feedback. Our assessment includes expert reviews and real customer testimonials available on each service provider’s website. This comprehensive approach helps us gauge overall customer satisfaction, so we recommend the sites that have a positive track record.

By considering these factors, we have come to the conclusion that Media Mister, GetAFollower, and Buy Real Media are the best sites to buy YouTube comments and elevate your overall YouTube presence.

Why Should You Buy YouTube Comments?

Here are the main advantages of buying YouTube Comments.

Initial Interaction Boosting

The first and immediate advantage of buying YouTube comments is the bump it provides to your initial interaction. When potential viewers come across a YouTube video with an array of comments, it signals activity and engagement. This initial surge in interaction can capture the attention of viewers, encouraging them to click on your video and leave comments themselves.

Community Building

YouTube thrives on community, and comments are a vital component of communications within the YT community. Purchasing comments creates an illusion of an active and engaged audience around your content. Real viewers are more likely to join the conversation when they see others participating, which encourages them to become a part of the ongoing dialogue.

Algorithmic Ranking

The YouTube algorithm takes various factors into account when determining a video’s ranking. Comments signal that your content is not only being watched but also generating discussion. So, the more comments you have, the higher the chances of your video being recommended to a wider audience. This puts your video into more search results and recommended video lists to attract more viewers.

How to Buy YouTube Comments?

Buying YouTube comments is a straightforward process. Start by selecting any one of the 3 best sites listed above. Once you’ve selected a provider, visit their website and specify the quantity of comments you want to purchase. Once you have selected the desired package, enter your YouTube video URL. After confirming your order and completing the payment, the delivery of comments will commence shortly. Prepare to see increased interaction on your videos.

Frequently Asked Questions about Buying YouTube Comments

What does “Buying YouTube Comments” Mean?

Buying YouTube comments means purchasing comments for your videos by paying for a service. It’s a strategic move to boost audience interaction and make content more appealing to viewers and algorithms.

Which is the Best Site to Buy YouTube Comments?

Based on our evaluation, Media Mister is the best site to buy YouTube comments. They deliver comments from real and active YouTube users. Plus, they offer great service to enhance your video’s performance.

Is Purchasing YouTube Comments Safe?

Yes, purchasing YouTube comments is safe because they are from real people, minimizing the risk of detection by the algorithm. Moreover, no YouTube account password is needed. These sites only require the YouTube video link.

Final Thoughts

When it comes to enhancing your YouTube channel with comments, the market is flooded with options. However, selecting the right service will guarantee authenticity and value for your investment.

After thorough research and comparison, we have concluded that Media Mister is the best place to buy YouTube comments. They have a reputation for delivering genuine comments that contribute to your channel’s growth.

Save yourself the time and effort of researching various services and choose Media Mister for positive results. Get ready to make your channel a hub of interactions and growth with custom YouTube comments from real users. Good luck!