The best online slots for you to try in 2024

Online casinos have taken the gambling world by storm, becoming one of its most lucrative sectors. Poker was the first major attraction in the early days of online casinos and remains hugely popular. Other table games, particularly blackjack and roulette, also have a large number of players. It is online slot machine games, however, that are the biggest draw.

Slot machine games are a leading moneymaker for traditional casinos, so it makes sense that they have a major place in online casinos too. Slots are easy to play, quick and entertaining. They also provide developers and game studios with lots of room to be creative.

Today’s online casinos have slots libraries with anywhere from hundreds to thousands of game titles. These range from the classic and traditional games that look just like the old fruit machines you can find all across the world to games inspired by pop culture, ancient mythology, animals, sports and everything in between.

Creating slots has become a big business too. What started with a few companies that made physical slot machines branching out into the digital realm has grown into an entire industry. Some of the biggest names in slots game development are Microgaming, NetEnt, Red Tiger, Pragmatic Gaming and Play’n GO. Just like with the regular video game industry, all of this competition has pushed these developers to keep improving their games and the player experience.

It’s easy to find the best online slots. The online casino boom has meant that there are now tons of great online casinos to choose from. And with slots being the most popular games, all of the leading online casinos have great slots libraries.

Here, we’ll break down what to look for when choosing an online casino. Following that, you’ll find our top picks for the best online slots sites for you to try in 2024.

What to look for in an online casino

Most online casinos will be able to provide players with some fun games and a decent playing experience. The best online casinos will offer a lot more and provide a safe and secure environment to play in.

The first thing to check is whether the casino is fully licensed and legal in your area. The laws regulating online casinos are determined by the individual states and have been changing rapidly over the last few years. Playing at a licensed casino means that if anything goes wrong, everyone – including the player and the operator – is protected.

Next, look at the games library. This is an obvious step – there have to be games worth playing if you’re going to create an account! From there, the next step is to verify what kind of security software they use. Keep an eye out for 128-bit SSL encryption. This is an industry standard and ensures that data and financial information are protected.

The last factor to consider is what bonuses are offered. To stay competitive, the top online casinos offer a variety of bonuses to new and returning players. The best bonuses will include free spins, deposit matching or a no deposit offer, and have a wagering requirement that is possible to achieve.

DraftKings Casino

DraftKings is best known for being one of the leading sportsbooks in the United States, and one of the top sites for fantasy football. People are finally catching on to the fact that DraftKings also has a great online casino.

If you want variety in your slots, look no further than DraftKings. The site has a slots library with over 1,600 games – that’s more than enough for even the most indecisive player! It also has plenty of options for table games, including many live casino games.

The welcome bonus from DraftKings gives new players the power to choose between a deposit match or a lossback bonus. The snag with this bonus is that the credits it gives are only valid for one week. If new players are unable to meet the wagering requirement in that week, they lose the bonus.

SugarHouse Casino

SugarHouse Casino just might be the sweetest casino in the business. It has at least 800 slots from 28 developers. This sets it apart from many of its competitors, who limit how many game studios they work with.

SugarHouse has more than 600 slots in its library. For anyone who has been struggling with the winter blues, SugarHouse has a great range of quirky, silly games. Take Roaming Reels: Raging Roosters, for example. It takes the savannah setting of the classic Roaming Reels game and then throws in a whole bunch of angry roosters! Did we mention the roosters are also karate masters? It’s the perfect kind of game to brighten up your day.

There are plenty of great games at this casino but its customer support is not as easy to contact as we would like. It has a live chat but it is not available 24/7. Similarly, it has a telephone number but it can only be texted, not called.

Mohegan Sun Casino

The Mohegan Sun Casino is one of the USA’s largest and most relaxing casinos, tucked away in the beautiful woods of Connecticut. The online casino takes everything they’ve learned from their years in the business to create a great experience for their customers. Games can be played on desktop or mobile.

This online casino can offer players between 400 and 800 slots games, depending on what state they’re playing in. It also has a good range of table games and live casino games, virtual sports, scratchers and games from Slingo.

Mohegan Sun Casino accepts the most popular payment and deposit methods. It has a low limit for deposits and withdrawals, which is refreshing for players who don’t feel comfortable with leaving a large balance in their account. Unfortunately, the average withdrawal processing time is 72+ hours. Considering many online casinos can process withdrawals instantly, this is a disappointingly long wait.