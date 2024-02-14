Iowa lawmakers advance Governor’s cuts to boards and commissions, mergers

Iowa lawmakers advanced two separate, but similar proposals Wednesday to overhaul several state boards and commissions. Iowa Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds initially proposed the overhaul as part of a larger renovation of state government that she championed last year.

Reynolds’ proposal, Senate Study Bill 3172, would eliminate or condense 111 of Iowa’s 256 boards and commissions, leaving the state with 145.

The Senate version of the bill advanced out of the Senate State Government Committee on party lines.

A much less ambitious proposal, House Study Bill 710, was brought in the House by Iowa Rep. Jane Bloomingdale, R-Northwood, who served as a non-voting member on the taskforce that reviewed all 256 boards and commissions last summer.

During her 2023 Condition of the State, Reynolds proposed to “cut the red tape” out of the government to provide efficiency to Iowans interacting with the state.

“Government’s internal structure isn’t the only thing that needs a makeover; so does our complex system of red tape and regulation,” Reynolds said in her 2023 address.

Iowa Sen. Chris Cournoyer, R-Le Claire, said she’s committed to amending the bill and pairing it down to a bill that can reach a consensus between the House and Senate.

“We’ve heard a lot from a lot of passionate Iowans who care deeply about their professions and the communities that they represent,” Cournoyer said. “I understand the need for government efficiency and making sure that we’re reviewing things on a regular basis to make sure that we are best utilizing our time and resources as a government.”

Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said the Senate should hold off on the governor’s ambitious proposal, which was introduced on Monday — days before a legislative deadline. She said the Senate should consider the house proposal that cleans up defunct boards and commissions that are inactive.

Weiner said the governor’s bill is too “heavy handed.”

House bill receives bipartisan support, cuts fewer boards

The House proposal would only eliminate 49 of the state’s 256 boards and commissions and received near unanimous consent in a House State Government Committee meeting on Wednesday.

Bloomingdale committed to working to resolve concerns about licensing boards as the bill moves to the floor for consideration.

“This is imperfect,” Bloomingdale said. “But at this point, I would like to move this forward and eliminate some of these boards and commissions that are no longer needed.”

Iowa Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, thanked Bloomingdale for working with Democrats and stakeholders to consider a “much better bill” than the governor’s proposal.

“I really appreciate your efforts that have gone into this talking to stakeholders talking to the minority party, making this a bipartisan effort,” Zabner said. “Obviously there’s still some concerns that were brought up today and I know that we’re going to continue working on this, but I support your efforts and your process through doing this.”

Governor’s proposal to sunset administrative rules every five years advances

Iowa Senate Lawmakers advanced Reynolds proposal, Senate Study Bill 3119, that would require the periodic review of the entirety of Iowa’s administrative rules every five years.

Last year, during her Condition of the State Address and via executive order, Reynolds directed all state agencies to review the entirety of Iowa’ administrative code.

Molly Severn, the governor’s legislative liaison, told lawmakers that this has resulted in a 40 percent reduction in administrative rules.

The bill would also require a cost-benefit analysis on every rule and an analysis of whether there are less restrictive ways to write the rule.

The bill passed out of the Iowa Senate Commerce Committee Wednesday, without discussion.