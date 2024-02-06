Yeah, It’s Very Interesting Because TikTok Is Coming After YouTube

TikTok Drives Consumption Patterns in A Very Real Way

TikTok is the go-to platform for teens and young adults, allowing them to express their personality and show their prowess. Engagement on TikTok is stronger than on any other social media app, which features a seemingly endless supply of captivating videos. Consequently, the social platform is redefining the way users consume content. Creators are at the heart of TikTok’s video consumption habits; they’re no less than celebrities in today’s modern world. The way TikTok teaches people how to consume video is immensely popular, and there’s no doubt about it. The question now is: What does TikTok ask for?

TikTok Encourages Creators to Post Videos That Can Be Seen Horizontally

TikTok has reached out to some of its users to submit horizontal clips that are more than a minute long. Most laptop screens have a width greater than the height, i.e., they’re in landscape orientation. The screen is wide, not tall. Mobile devices, on the other hand, can be rotated to show videos in both landscape and portrait orientations, so content creators must account for these differences. Any video recording meeting the stated requirements will be boosted in the app within 72 hours of posting.

Creators who’ve been active on TikTok for 180 days or more are eligible to “boost” their views, provided the videos aren’t ads or clips from political parties. At any rate, it’s an interesting switch from TikTok’s traditional focus. The move puts the short-form video hosting service in direct competition with YouTube because it seeks to attract longer-from video creators to post on the platform. TikTok has made great efforts to overtake YouTube as the go-to video-sharing platform, and raising the bar for creators to earn money on the app is a significant move.

TikTok Is Mostly a Mobile Experience – For Viewers on Phones and Tablets

You open TikTok, and a video immediately starts playing. The social media app breaks all design guidelines and best practices with text overlaid on live video. Users can create, watch, and share clips shot on mobile devices, even adding effects like filters, background music, and stickers. Using a computer isn’t a good choice for uploading videos – it’s too hard to get views when you do it, so it’s really frustrating. Most people use TikTok on their phones, which is suitable for the vertical video format. If your device has stopped rotating its screen (or doesn’t rotate at all), don’t panic. The settings are built right in.

Horizontal Videos Aren’t a New Thing. You See Them on Your Feed All the Time

Not that long ago, holding the camera horizontally and recording horizontal videos was out of the ordinary. Nonetheless, video consumption trends are constantly changing, and marketers must react accordingly if they want to garner regular visitors and loyal followers on TikTok. Landscape videos aren’t new to the platform, so you’ve most likely come across them in your feed in the form of clips of movies and TV shows. Users can click on the tilt button to make a video full-screen and watch it like they would watch a YouTube video.