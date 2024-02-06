Can You Sue If Your Airbag Injured You During An Accident in Kentucky? – Legal Options Explored

Kentucky, being a no-fault state, requires each party involved in a car accident to seek compensation from their insurance provider, irrespective of whoever is at fault. However, in certain circumstances, one may step outside the no-fault system and pursue a legal claim against the at-fault driver. Personal injury claims make up a significant portion of these cases, which includes airbag injuries caused during a car accident in Kentucky.

It’s crucial to have proper legal representation in this process. An experienced Louisville Car Accident Lawyer can help you navigate the legal landscape, assessing whether you have a valid claim and ensuring that you receive the appropriate compensation for your airbag injuries.

Understanding Airbag Injuries and Liability

Airbags are essential safety devices in vehicles, designed to protect passengers during an accident. When properly functioning, airbags can significantly reduce the risk of injury. However, when they malfunction or cause injuries, victims may be left confused about their rights and potential legal options. In this section, we will discuss the types of airbag-related injuries, determining fault in airbag injuries, and product liability and manufacturing defects.

Types of Airbag-Related Injuries

Airbags come in different forms, such as frontal airbags and side airbags. If an airbag malfunctions or deploys with too much force, it can cause various injuries. Some common airbag injuries include:

Bruises and abrasions

Fractures and dislocations

Eye injuries

Chest injuries

Neck and spinal injuries

It’s essential to understand the potential risks associated with airbags to make informed decisions when pursuing legal action.

Determining Fault in Airbag Injuries

A successful personal injury claim involving airbag injury requires establishing negligence, which can involve various parties. For example, the vehicle manufacturer may be responsible for a sensor or design defect that contributed to the airbag malfunction. Alternatively, an airbag manufacturing defect, such as the ones observed in the Takata airbag recall, could hold the airbag manufacturer liable for the injuries.

Furthermore, other entities, such as a mechanic or maintenance worker, might contribute to airbag-related injuries if they failed to use reasonable care while working on the vehicle.

Product Liability and Manufacturing Defects