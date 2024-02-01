Iowa House Democrats unveil plan to raise minimum wage by 2026

Iowa House Democrats released a series of four bills on Thursday aimed at bolstering wages and cutting costs for Iowans, a message they say will be key to gain electoral support in the upcoming election.

The package of bills would raise the state’s minimum hourly wage to $15 by 2026, increase Iowa’s sales tax holiday in August, expand the state’s child care subsidies for workers, and clear the waiting list for Iowans with disabilities seeking Medicaid services.

The bills are unlikely to gain much traction in a Republican trifecta, and Republicans are holding the governor’s seat, House, and Senate. However, Iowa House Minority Leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said it is still important for Iowans to know where Democrats stand on the issues.

“Voters are also sick and tired of divisive language and divisive concepts and divisive bills that seek to separate us instead of bringing us together,” Konfrst said at a news conference on Thursday. “That’s what Republicans bring to the table. And we’re bringing things that can help people move their lives forward, lower costs, and address the problems Iowans tell us.”

The bill Konfrst sponsored would start increasing the minimum wage to $10.85 by July.

Iowa Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown, introduced a bill to expand Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday from two days on the first weekend of August to the first 14 days of August.

The bill would also expand the items that qualify for the sales tax holiday to school supplies, art supplies, instructional materials, and musical instruments in addition to clothing and footwear, which are currently part of the holiday.

The bill would also increase the cap on the highest-value item that can be exempted from sales tax during the holiday from $100-250.

“I am submitting this bill to provide relief or more money in the pockets of more Iowans,” Cahill said. “The sales tax holiday would be a direct tax relief that any person in Iowa could benefit from.”

A bill introduced by Iowa Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids, would expand the state’s pilot program for child care worker subsidies. The bill would make the program permanent and expand it statewide to incentivize workers in the child care industry.

Another bill introduced by Iowa Rep. Joshua Turek, D-Council Bluffs, would eliminate the waiting list for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services waiver that would allow Iowans who have disabilities to receive services in their own home.

There are currently 20,468 Iowans who have disabilities waiting for services and it would take $69 million to eliminate the current waiting list, according to Turek.

Konfrst said House Democrats’ plan reflects what Iowans are looking for in leadership in the state.

“Iowans are frustrated and tired of politics,” Konfrst said. “Our job as lawmakers is to listen to Iowans and work together to finally get something done that will improve their lives. It’s people over politics.”