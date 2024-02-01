The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Politics Notebook | Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds introduces bill to legally define men, women
Iowa to self-report tampering violation to NCAA regarding text sent to offensive lineman Kadyn Proctor
Iowa House Democrats unveil plan to raise minimum wage by 2026
UI, Kirkwood Community College create pathway for next generation of elementary education teachers
Iowa City officials explain ins and outs of zoning codes
Advertisement

Iowa House Democrats unveil plan to raise minimum wage by 2026

House Democrats plan to raise wages and cut various other costs with a series of four bills introduced on Thursday.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
February 1, 2024
Iowa+Rep.+Jennifer+Konfrst%2C+D-Windsor+Heights%2C+speaks+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+Konfrst+has+served+in+the+house+since+2019.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Konfrst has served in the house since 2019.

Iowa House Democrats released a series of four bills on Thursday aimed at bolstering wages and cutting costs for Iowans, a message they say will be key to gain electoral support in the upcoming election.

The package of bills would raise the state’s minimum hourly wage to $15 by 2026, increase Iowa’s sales tax holiday in August, expand the state’s child care subsidies for workers, and clear the waiting list for Iowans with disabilities seeking Medicaid services.

The bills are unlikely to gain much traction in a Republican trifecta, and Republicans are holding the governor’s seat, House, and Senate. However, Iowa House Minority Leader Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, said it is still important for Iowans to know where Democrats stand on the issues.

“Voters are also sick and tired of divisive language and divisive concepts and divisive bills that seek to separate us instead of bringing us together,” Konfrst said at a news conference on Thursday. “That’s what Republicans bring to the table. And we’re bringing things that can help people move their lives forward, lower costs, and address the problems Iowans tell us.”

The bill Konfrst sponsored would start increasing the minimum wage to $10.85 by July.

Iowa Rep. Sue Cahill, D-Marshalltown, introduced a bill to expand Iowa’s Sales Tax Holiday from two days on the first weekend of August to the first 14 days of August.

The bill would also expand the items that qualify for the sales tax holiday to school supplies, art supplies, instructional materials, and musical instruments in addition to clothing and footwear, which are currently part of the holiday.

The bill would also increase the cap on the highest-value item that can be exempted from sales tax during the holiday from $100-250.

“I am submitting this bill to provide relief or more money in the pockets of more Iowans,” Cahill said. “The sales tax holiday would be a direct tax relief that any person in Iowa could benefit from.”

A bill introduced by Iowa Rep. Tracy Ehlert, D-Cedar Rapids, would expand the state’s pilot program for child care worker subsidies. The bill would make the program permanent and expand it statewide to incentivize workers in the child care industry.

Another bill introduced by Iowa Rep. Joshua Turek, D-Council Bluffs, would eliminate the waiting list for Medicaid Home and Community-Based Services waiver that would allow Iowans who have disabilities to receive services in their own home.

There are currently 20,468 Iowans who have disabilities waiting for services and it would take $69 million to eliminate the current waiting list, according to Turek.

Konfrst said House Democrats’ plan reflects what Iowans are looking for in leadership in the state.

“Iowans are frustrated and tired of politics,” Konfrst said. “Our job as lawmakers is to listen to Iowans and work together to finally get something done that will improve their lives. It’s people over politics.”
More to Discover
More in State Politics
Two activists protest outside the Iowa Memorial Union during a Young Americans for Freedom hosted event in the IMU’s Blackbox Theater in Iowa City featuring Chloe Cole, a person who detransitioned, on Monday, Oct. 16, 2023. Pro-Transgender activists protested outside the IMU and later blocked the N Madison St. and W Jefferson St. intersection. The protest concluded with protests in front of University of Iowa president Barbara Wilson’s residence on Church St.
Bill targeting gender identity dead on arrival after hearing Wednesday
Colleen Elin a sepcial education specialist at Northwest Junior High in Coralville guides a student through an interactive book on Friday, Jan. 26, 2024.
Iowa Legislature split on governor’s AEA overhaul bill
Jessie looks back toward her camp in the early evening on Friday, Sept. 22, 2023. Jessie hails from Georgia and said she faced trauma in her upbringing there. As fall and winter weather brings colder days to Iowa City, individuals living outside can be put at risk. Iowa City’s homeless population must navigate a set of difficulties which includes food insecurity, exposure to the elements and often personal traumas and or addiction. Despite the hardship, individuals have become increasingly resourceful and have built community-like networks as well as intricate encampments.
Proposed Iowa bills could reduce advocacy for people experiencing homelessness
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Public Policy. Before his role as Politics Editor Liam was a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in