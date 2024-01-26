What is A Notice of Claim in NY? Understanding the Legal Process

In New York, a Notice of Claim is a legal document that must be prepared and served before later bringing a lawsuit for damages against a municipal or other governmental entity (e.g., a municipal corporation). It is crucial to understand that there are time limitations for filing such a Notice of Claim. It typically must be served within 90 days of the occurrence of the incidents leading to damages or injury. This requirement is necessary to provide advanced notice to the governmental entity, thus allowing it to investigate the claim and assess its potential liability.

However, the court has some authority to permit the filing of a Notice of Claim that is not served within the 90 days, but the extension cannot exceed the outside limit of one year and 90 days.

Method of Service and Delivery

To properly serve a Notice of Claim, it may be personally delivered or sent via certified mail. In some cases, a paper format of the certificate can be forwarded to the New York Department of State, Division of Corporations, One Commerce Plaza, 99 Washington Avenue, Albany, NY 12231. It is important to utilize a reliable method of service (e.g., using a process server) to ensure adequate delivery and compliance with New York State law.

Content Requirements for a Valid Notice of Claim

A valid Notice of Claim must contain specific information to properly notify the governmental entity of the claimant’s intent to pursue an action. This information includes the claimant’s name and address, the date and time of the occurrence, the manner in which the claimant was injured, a description of the damages sought, and relevant supporting documents.

If the Notice of Claim is not filed within the specified time limitations or does not fulfill the content requirements, it may invalidate the potential legal action against the governmental entity.

In Conclusion

A Notice of Claim is a legal document required by New York law to be prepared and served as a condition precedent to later bringing a lawsuit for damages against a municipal or other governmental entity. This document represents an essential step in pursuing legal action, as it notifies the responsible party of the claimant’s intentions to file a lawsuit.

There are strict time limitations for serving and filing a Notice of Claim: it must be served within 90 days after the claim arises. In cases involving wrongful death, the 90-day period begins from the appointment of a representative of the decedent’s estate. To adhere to these deadlines, claimants must be vigilant about their filing timeline.

The Notice of Claim must include specific information to be considered valid, such as: