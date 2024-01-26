How to Lookup a Phone Number – 5 Ways

You won’t have to be left clueless after receiving a call from an unknown number. There are various ways to look up a phone number. Some methods provide basic information, such as the carrier, while others may even reveal who the number belongs to.

Our article will cover five ways to learn more about a phone number. Continue reading to learn how to look up a phone number.

5 Ways to Lookup a Phone Number

You can look up a phone number to reveal different information associated with it. Although most only want to learn the identity of the person associated with the phone number, you can use it for other purposes, such as finding social media profiles linked to the number. Regardless, here are five different ways to look up a phone number.

1) Reverse Phone Lookup

The best way to look up a phone number is through a reverse phone lookup search engine. These tools scan the internet – mostly public records – to reveal who the number belongs to.

There are various online tools that can accomplish this, but we recommend Information.com‘s reverse phone number lookup tool for reliability and speed. All you need to do is enter the phone number and let Information.com do its magic to reveal who owns it.

This type of search reveals not only who owns the number but also other details about the person. It covers all public information, including social media profiles, criminal records, marital status, education, and more.

2) Use Social Media

If the phone number you’re looking for is linked to a social media account, you can easily find it using the search bar. Major social media platforms, like Instagram, Facebook, Twitter, and Snapchat, allow users to search accounts using a phone number.

Simply search for the phone number on various social media platforms to know if it’s linked to a particular account. This can help you figure out the identity of the person, as well as business accounts if they are linked to one.

3) Check Messaging Apps

Besides social media, you can add the phone number you’re searching to your contacts and check messaging apps like Whatsapp and Telegram. Although most don’t bother with these apps, they may have used their phone numbers at one point to create an account on such messaging apps.

Looking up a phone number on these apps can help you find their name and picture. However, note that privacy settings enable users to hide their information. Depending on how they set their profile, you may not see any information unless they also add your number to their contacts.

4) Check Contacts

Obviously, you want to look up an unknown phone number, but there’s a chance that you saved it on an old phone. Google or iCloud Contacts might have stored it for you. Check these to see if the number you’re looking up appears in your synced-up contacts.

This method won’t reveal much other than what you saved the number as in the past, but it may give you an idea of who it belongs to, at the very least.

5) Local Phone Books

Local phone books are another great resource for looking up a phone number, though not many people use them anymore. You’re far more likely to find the phone number you’re looking for in a local phone book if the number has been active for a long while.

If you can’t find any information about the phone number using other methods, check local phone books as a last resort. Although the chances are slim, you may reveal some information about the phone number using these old directories.

Best Way to Lookup a Phone Number

Our article listed various ways to look up a phone number, but some methods are better than others. The best way to look up a phone number is a reverse phone lookup search engine. This will reveal all the information you need about the phone number, including who it belongs to and social media profiles linked to it.

For a reliable reverse phone lookup search engine, we recommend Information.com for its accurate and fast results. Plus, you’ll know other details about the person who owns the number, including their full name, criminal records, and address details.