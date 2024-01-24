The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa men's basketball falls, 69-67, to Maryland in second-half collapse
Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings, public records law violations
IC Human Rights Commission calls for dismissal of charges against Chloe Cole protesters
UI Health Care implements temporary mask requirements in some hospital units
IC Northside Neighborhood Association succeeds in attempt to change city housing code
Advertisement

Iowa lawmakers advance hefty fines for open meetings, public records law violations

The advanced bill would also mandate meeting laws education for newly elected officials.
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Liam Halawith, Politics Editor
January 24, 2024
Lawmakers+stand+over+the+Rotunda+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+The+Republicans+hold+the+majority+in+both+the+house+and+the+senate.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Lawmakers stand over the Rotunda during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The Republicans hold the majority in both the house and the senate.

A panel of Iowa lawmakers unanimously agreed to advance a bill on Wednesday to drastically increase the fines for violating Iowa’s open meeting laws.

Under the bill, violating Iowa’s open meeting laws by accident would be punishable with a fine between $1,000-5,000, which is up from $100 to $500. If the violation is intentional, the fine would increase to $10,000 to $25,000. The law would also mandate education on Iowa’s public records and open meeting laws for newly elected officials.

The bill comes on the heels of Davenport’s violation of open meetings law after now-retired city attorney Tom Warner entered into settlement agreements with city employees — without prior approval from the city council — in an open meeting.

According to the Quad City Times, the council approved the settlements in a closed meeting in a 6-1 vote.

Iowa Rep. Brent Siegrist, R-Council Bluffs, described Davenport’s violations as “egregious” and said the bill was introduced because of the recent violations. Rep. Gary Mohr, R-Bettendorf, introduced the bill and told the Quad City Times the recent violations were the impetus.

“Some of the people in the state that think they can just not do what the open records laws call for, and they need to be disabused of that notion,” Siegrist said in the hearing Wednesday.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist for the Iowa Association of School Boards, registered against the bill. She said while she agrees with the intent of the bill, the hefty fines for civil servants who violate the open meeting laws could discourage those seeking public office, especially those seeking a position on unpaid school boards.

“We think the fines are a little steep for elected but unpaid volunteers like a school board member, we’re certainly not opposed to fines if there is a violation,” Piper said. “These are just very steep for someone who’s not making any money to do this job.”

Piper and other lobbyists representing local government associations like the Iowa Association of Counties were concerned about the vagueness of the education mandate.

Siegrist said the bill needs adjustments to clarify the effects on municipalities and ensure the fines aren’t prohibitive for those seeking to enter public service, but it accomplishes its purpose and the panel unanimously agreed to move the bill forward.

“As long as we have examples of people ignoring the law, we need to make sure we call them to account this bill would do that,” Siegrist said.
More to Discover
More in State Politics
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis Caucus Night Watch Party at the Sheraton in West Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 15, 2024. Republican voters assembled statewide to participate in the caucuses despite the cold and extreme winter weather across the state. Former President Donald Trump won the caucuses in a dominant and early fashion with 51 percent support from Republicans while DeSantis trailed in second with 21 percent as of 11:15 p.m. Around 250 people showed up to listen to DeSantis. (Ayrton Breckenridge/The Daily Iowan)
Gov. Reynolds introduces bill to strengthen rules against foreign ownership of Iowa farmland
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa lawmakers squabble over the definition of a woman
State Auditor Rob Sand speaks to the Iowa City community at Iowa City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
About the Contributors
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in