The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds
UI student Makéna Solberg’s lawsuit against former FIJI member Broc Hawkins dismissed
‘The strongest bench we've had in a long time:’ How Iowa women’s basketball's bench is a big factor to the team’s success
IC Robotics club gives boy with muscular dystrophy modified mini car, plans to help more children
Southside residents fearful of industrial development in old IC Kirkwood campus
Advertisement

Lower-income Iowans paying higher property taxes, report finds

A report by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand’s office found disparities in tax rates across Iowa.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Roxy Ekberg, Politics Reporter
January 23, 2024
State+Auditor+Rob+Sand+speaks+to+the+Iowa+City+community+at+Iowa+City+Hall+on+Thursday%2C+Sept.+7%2C+2023.
Isabella Tisdale
State Auditor Rob Sand speaks to the Iowa City community at Iowa City Hall on Thursday, Sept. 7, 2023.

Iowans in wealthy areas pay less in property taxes than those in less financially stable counties in Iowa, according to a property tax levy report released on Tuesday by Iowa State Auditor Rob Sand.

The first-of-its-kind report indicates that Iowans in wealthier areas are subjected to less property tax burden than those in lower-income areas. Sand said this has been speculated but was not proven until the release of the report.

The report comes almost a year after Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a $100 million property tax cut into law in May, which capped levy rates for cities and counties. The law aimed to reduce the amount of property tax Iowans pay on the assessed value of their houses, farms, or businesses in the future.

Tuesday’s report found Iowans earning larger incomes pay less in property taxes. Every $1,000 increase in an area’s median household income is associated with a 10.6 cent decline in the overall property tax rate, according to the report.

Sand defined this as a “regressive tax,” meaning lower-income Iowans pay a higher property tax rate than their wealthy counterparts and that reviews of 2014 and 2019 showed similar levels of regressiveness.

Sand said the office is not making any proposals with the information they found, but the report is important for policymakers to consider as they’re looking at potential property tax reforms.

“I think this is important information that we have dug into here because obviously, property taxes are something that the legislature is looking at regularly,” Sand said at the press conference. “They’re changing the formula, changing the rules around them. And yet no one has actually addressed this question. No one has actually answered this question before, which I think is an important one.”

With 4,100 property tax districts across the state of Iowa, the report showed that some of the lowest levies are located in Northwest and West-Central Iowa. Higher rates are found in the Central and Southern areas of the state and in most large and mid-sized cities.

Areas around Iowa City paid as much as $37.5 to $40.00 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, according to the report, as high as $4.90 higher than the state’s average property tax levy of $35.10.

“I think property taxes are a topic of conversation every year in the legislature, all Iowans who own property are paying them,” Sand said. “I think the more information that we can provide to inform people about where their money’s going, who’s paying what, and how the whole system works, is us doing our job.”

The report follows Reynolds’s announcement to expedite a cut of the individual income tax during her Condition of the State address. Her proposed legislation would reduce the individual income tax to a flat rate of 3.5 percent by 2025.

Supported by Iowa Republican lawmakers, Reynolds plans to eliminate the state’s income tax by the end of her term in 2027.

More to Discover
More in State Politics
Speaker of the House, Pat Grassley, R-New Hartford, looks over documents during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Grassley has been in the house since 2007.
Iowa lawmakers affirm support for Israel, pro-Palestine protesters call for ceasefire
Governor Kim Reynolds opens the Faith and Freedom Presidential Town Hall at the Iowa Events Center on Sept. 16, 2023. The event had ten republican candidates speak for a crowd of over 1,000. Reynolds spoke to the audience about her work on changing laws around abortion and gender-affirming care.
Reynolds shifts AEA reform following feedback, backlash
The Iowa State Capitol is seen during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.
Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to revoke financial aid from students who support ‘terrorism’
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in