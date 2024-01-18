Iowa lawmakers introduce bill to revoke financial aid from students who support ‘terrorism’

Iowa Republican lawmakers introduced a bill on Thursday that would prevent students who endorse or promote terrorist organizations from receiving financial aid from state sources.

The bill, House File 2077, follows nationwide protests on college campuses and federal proceedings investigating free speech and antisemitism on college campuses. The bill is similar to federal versions that look to disqualify students who support terrorist organizations from federal student aid.

The legislation is in response to an attempt made by the Biden administration this fall to strengthen protections against antisemitism.

Cited as the “Combating Terrorist Sympathizer Act,” the legislation was introduced on Thursday by Iowa House Rep. Taylor Collins, R-Mediapolis, and Rep. Austin Harris, R-Moulton.

Harris and Collins could not immediately be reached for comment on Thursday.

The bill would prevent students from being eligible for financial aid provided by their institution or any state financial aid in the succeeding fiscal year or any subsequent fiscal year.

“To ask Iowans to give their hard-earned money to people who support our enemies and want death to America, and our allies, is an egregious request,” Collins wrote in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter. “We’ve made promises to our constituents to be responsible with their tax dollars, and this bill will deliver on that promise by sending a clear message to anyone in Iowa who supports our enemies.”

Students attending the three public universities governed by the Iowa Board of Regents — the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa — would face losing all state and institution-based financial aid if the law was signed.

Students enrolled in private institutions would be ineligible to receive grants under the Iowa tuition grants program, which provides up to $7,500 a year for four years to those who qualify.

For a student to be barred from receiving financial aid, Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird would be required to prove within 15 days that the student has endorsed or promoted terrorism or the actions of any foreign terrorist organization.

The institution has 30 days to cancel the recognition or registration of a student organization that endorses terrorism.

Harris expressed his pride in being involved in introducing the bill in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

“If you support and endorse terrorism, you should not receive a single penny of Iowa taxpayer money for your education,” Harris wrote.