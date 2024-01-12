Crafting the Perfect Boilerplate – Press Release Definition, Usage, and Tips

Did you know that press releases are surging in popularity online? With over 25,000 press release publishing sites globally, the competition to stand out is fiercer than ever. Amidst this sea of information, one element remains crucial in ensuring your press release doesn’t just blend into the background: the boilerplate.

But why is it so vital?

For starters, a well-crafted effective press release boilerplate reinforces brand consistency. Every time a journalist or potential client reads your press release, they’re reminded of your company’s core values, mission, and achievements. 68% of businesses report increased brand visibility from publishing press releases. (source: Cision.com) You simply can’t afford to overlook this crucial component.

TL;DR:

A boilerplate is a crucial part of a press release, encapsulating your brand’s essence in a concise paragraph.

It reinforces brand consistency, credibility, and visibility by highlighting core values, mission, and achievements.

Essential components include company overview, mission, achievements, unique selling proposition (USP), and contact information.

Writing tips emphasize brevity, avoiding jargon, consistency, regular updates, and effective use of numbers.

Common mistakes to avoid are being too vague, overloading information, and neglecting updates.

So, how do you craft a boilerplate that not only defines your brand but also resonates with your audience? Let’s dive right in!

What is a Press Release Boilerplate?

At its core, a good press release boilerplate is the “About Us” section of your press release.

It’s that standardized paragraph, typically found at the end of a press call, which encapsulates the essence of your company. But don’t let its standard nature fool you.