Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting

DES MOINES — Chants echoed through the halls of the Iowa State Capitol Building on Monday as hundreds of Iowa high school students filled the rotunda to call on lawmakers to strengthen gun laws just days after a fatal school shooting.

High school students walked out of school across the state on Monday in protest of a fatal shooting on Jan. 4 in Perry, Iowa, that killed sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and injured five others, including Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger.

March for Our Lives Iowa presented Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds a letter demanding gun violence prevention laws on the opening day of Iowa’s 2024 legislative session.

Students from approximately 12 to 15 Des Moines high schools packed the rotunda with signs, chants, and speeches in support of the community of Perry and calling for gun control reform.

Students held hand-drawn signs that read “Are we next?” and “Your inaction is killing us.”

Trey Jackson, legislative director for March for Our Lives Iowa, said lawmakers should commit to making real policy changes instead of offering “thoughts and prayers.”

In 2023, Iowa House Republicans introduced and passed a bill that would have allowed guns in school parking lots and created a firearm safety program in Iowa schools.

Iowa voters also ratified an amendment to the Iowa Constitution in 2022 that requires laws restricting gun rights to be reviewed using strict scrutiny when challenged in a court of law.

Akshara Eswar, Iowa March for Our Lives co-director and Johnston High School senior said history has shown that protests and peaceful movements can create change and this movement is no exception.

“We need to talk about this every single day until change happens,” Eswar said. “So today I’m empowered. But until today, I was very upset, heartbroken, nervous, all of the things you can imagine.”

Vaughn McIver, a freshman at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, joined the protest because she thought her teachers and parents would want her to.

McIver said she does not want to be afraid at school and doesn’t want her little brother and cousins to be afraid either.

Des Moines North High School senior Heidel Estrella walked out of class and marched to the Capitol to contribute to making their voice heard.

“I feel like [protests] are important because we, as a community, are built by us,” Estrella said.

Iowa City students walk out on Monday

Nearly 150 students from all three public high schools in Iowa City braved freezing temperatures to march to the Old Capitol Building from their classes to protest recent gun violence.

During the march and protest, chants from the students included “Protect the kids, not guns” and “Hey hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today.”

Juan Rosado, 16, of Iowa City, said he was tired of inaction on gun safety by state and federal lawmakers.

“What else has to happen for actual gun legislation meant to protect us?” Rosado said. “What else has to happen — besides an 11-year-old kid who had his entire life ahead of them dying — what else has to happen for some sort of legislation to be passed?”

Legislators rally with gun reform advocates for change

Democratic legislators rallied with March for Our Lives Iowa’s demonstration in the rotunda on Monday afternoon. They pledged to advocate for gun law reforms and bring concrete legislation this session.

Iowa Senate Democrats leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said gun violence and keeping children safe are not partisan issues. She encouraged the protesters to use the power of their voices and the ballot box to make a difference.

RELATED: Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks.

Iowa Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, promised to bring concrete change this legislative session, including introducing gun safety legislation and sending the letter to Reynolds.

Celsi called on the protesters to be active in beckoning for change — including calling their state lawmakers.

“You can’t just say this is what I want,” Celsi said. “You have to say this is how we’re going to get there. The young people of Iowa have spoken and we’re going to demand that they pass these bills.”

Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said she is advocating for change not just for her granddaughter, Alaska, but for all Iowa children.

“Today, we are all Perry strong, and may we never have to be strong for another community for this reason again,” Weiner said. “ It’s time that we all care about our kids more than we care about our guns.”

Iowa Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, said Iowa Democratic state lawmakers have been committed to passing and enacting gun safety legislation while their Republican counterparts have expanded gun rights, including allowing guns in school parking lots.

“Republicans voted down our proposals for universal background checks and red flag laws. This must be the year the legislature implements those lifesaving gun safety measures.”

By Monday afternoon, Reynolds announced that she signed a disaster proclamation to provide state assistance to Dallas County and the Perry community in recovery from the shooting.

Alejandro Rojas contributed to this report.