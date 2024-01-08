The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa lawmakers pin tax reform, cost reduction as top priorities for 2024
Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting
Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration
Iowa football's Quinn Schulte announces return for extra season of eligibility
Advertisement

Iowa students stage walkout to demand stricter gun laws after Perry shooting

Nearly 150 high school students in Iowa City walked out to protest recent gun violence.
Byline photo of Roxy Ekberg
Byline photo of Liam Halawith
Roxy Ekberg and Liam Halawith
January 8, 2024
Jordan+Lee%2C+14%2C+of+Des+Moines+of+East+High+School%2C+holds+a+sign+up+at+the+March+for+Our+Lives+Demonstration+during+the+first+day+of+the+2024+Iowa+legislative+session+at+the+Iowa+State+Capitol+in+Des+Moines+on+Monday%2C+Jan.+8%2C+2024.+The+demonstration+was+held+to+callout+lawmakers+on+the+topic+of+gun+violence+following+the+school+shooting+in+Perry%2C+Iowa+on+Jan.+4.
Ayrton Breckenridge
Jordan Lee, 14, of Des Moines of East High School, holds a sign up at the March for Our Lives Demonstration during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The demonstration was held to callout lawmakers on the topic of gun violence following the school shooting in Perry, Iowa on Jan. 4.

DES MOINES — Chants echoed through the halls of the Iowa State Capitol Building on Monday as hundreds of Iowa high school students filled the rotunda to call on lawmakers to strengthen gun laws just days after a fatal school shooting.

High school students walked out of school across the state on Monday in protest of a fatal shooting on Jan. 4 in Perry, Iowa, that killed sixth-grader Ahmir Jolliff and injured five others, including Perry High School Principal Dan Marburger. 

March for Our Lives Iowa presented Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds a letter demanding gun violence prevention laws on the opening day of Iowa’s 2024 legislative session. 

Students from approximately 12 to 15 Des Moines high schools packed the rotunda with signs, chants, and speeches in support of the community of Perry and calling for gun control reform. 

Students held hand-drawn signs that read “Are we next?” and “Your inaction is killing us.” 

Trey Jackson, legislative director for March for Our Lives Iowa, said lawmakers should commit to making real policy changes instead of offering “thoughts and prayers.” 

In 2023, Iowa House Republicans introduced and passed a bill that would have allowed guns in school parking lots and created a firearm safety program in Iowa schools. 

Iowa voters also ratified an amendment to the Iowa Constitution in 2022 that requires laws restricting gun rights to be reviewed using strict scrutiny when challenged in a court of law.

Akshara Eswar, Iowa March for Our Lives co-director and Johnston High School senior said history has shown that protests and peaceful movements can create change and this movement is no exception. 

“We need to talk about this every single day until change happens,” Eswar said. “So today I’m empowered. But until today, I was very upset, heartbroken, nervous, all of the things you can imagine.”

Vaughn McIver, a freshman at Roosevelt High School in Des Moines, joined the protest because she thought her teachers and parents would want her to. 

McIver said she does not want to be afraid at school and doesn’t want her little brother and cousins to be afraid either. 

Des Moines North High School senior Heidel Estrella walked out of class and marched to the Capitol to contribute to making their voice heard. 

“I feel like [protests] are important because we, as a community, are built by us,” Estrella said.  

From left; Iowa City High School seniors Vivian Shields, Penelope Wilmoth, and Kale Seaton listen to a speaker during a walkout for Iowa gun reform in Iowa City on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.  (Grace Smith)

Iowa City students walk out on Monday

Nearly 150 students from all three public high schools in Iowa City braved freezing temperatures to march to the Old Capitol Building from their classes to protest recent gun violence.

During the march and protest, chants from the students included “Protect the kids, not guns” and “Hey hey, NRA, how many kids have you killed today.” 

Juan Rosado, 16, of Iowa City, said he was tired of inaction on gun safety by state and federal lawmakers. 

“What else has to happen for actual gun legislation meant to protect us?” Rosado said. “What else has to happen — besides an 11-year-old kid who had his entire life ahead of them dying — what else has to happen for some sort of legislation to be passed?” 

Legislators rally with gun reform advocates for change 

Democratic legislators rallied with March for Our Lives Iowa’s demonstration in the rotunda on Monday afternoon. They pledged to advocate for gun law reforms and bring concrete legislation this session. 

Iowa Senate Democrats leader Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, said gun violence and keeping children safe are not partisan issues. She encouraged the protesters to use the power of their voices and the ballot box to make a difference.  

RELATED: Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks.

Iowa Sen. Claire Celsi, D-West Des Moines, promised to bring concrete change this legislative session, including introducing gun safety legislation and sending the letter to Reynolds. 

Celsi called on the protesters to be active in beckoning for change — including calling their state lawmakers. 

“You can’t just say this is what I want,” Celsi said. “You have to say this is how we’re going to get there. The young people of Iowa have spoken and we’re going to demand that they pass these bills.” 

Iowa Sen. Janice Weiner, D-Iowa City, said she is advocating for change not just for her granddaughter, Alaska, but for all Iowa children. 

Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, speaks at the March for Our Lives Demonstration during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024.  (Ayrton Breckenridge)

“Today, we are all Perry strong, and may we never have to be strong for another community for this reason again,” Weiner said. “ It’s time that we all care about our kids more than we care about our guns.”

Iowa Rep. Adam Zabner, D-Iowa City, said Iowa Democratic state lawmakers have been committed to passing and enacting gun safety legislation while their Republican counterparts have expanded gun rights, including allowing guns in school parking lots. 

“Republicans voted down our proposals for universal background checks and red flag laws. This must be the year the legislature implements those lifesaving gun safety measures.” 

By Monday afternoon, Reynolds announced that she signed a disaster proclamation to provide state assistance to Dallas County and the Perry community in recovery from the shooting. 

Alejandro Rojas contributed to this report.

More to Discover
More in State Politics
Iowa Rep. Jennifer Konfrst, D-Windsor Heights, speaks during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. Konfrst has served in the house since 2019.
Iowa lawmakers prioritize gun safety, school security in opening remarks
Jordan Lee, 14, of Des Moines of East High School, holds a sign up at the March for Our Lives Demonstration during the first day of the 2024 Iowa legislative session at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday, Jan. 8, 2024. The demonstration was held to callout lawmakers on the topic of gun violence following the school shooting in Perry, Iowa on Jan. 4.
Photos: Day one of the 2024 Iowa legislative session and March for Our Lives Demonstration
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Nov. 8, 2022.
Iowa politicians share condolences after Perry High School shooting
About the Contributors
Roxy Ekberg, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Roxy Ekberg is a first year at the University of Iowa. In the Honors Program, she is double majoring in journalism and political science with a minor in Spanish. Prior to her role as a news reporter at the Daily Iowan, Ekberg worked at her local newspaper.
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
© 2024 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in