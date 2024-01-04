Merge with ease: Choosing the right video merger app

When you think about combining video clips, choosing the the right tool to join videos is an important choice.
In this material, we aim to walk you through some of the reasons why you might need a video clip joiner and we’ll also introduce you to a tool that will allow you merge videos online with ease. Prepared to find out more?
What to Look For in a Video Joiner Online?
Before we introduce you to a tool that will help you merge videos with ease, let’s first take a look at what to look for in the first place.
Here are a couple of things to consider when you join videos:
1. Your final objective
Identifying your goals should be your first consideration! Choosing a video merging software that facilitates the precise blending of clips to attain the desired outcome is crucial.
For instance, merging different tracks and using transition effects when the videos join together is a fantastic method to combine videos.
2. Interface
Every other video merger will provide you with distinct interface layouts and editing functionalities so you can manage your footage.
You can choose a software package that complements your editing skills by carefully evaluating your editing capabilities. This can assist you in selecting a programme that gives you access to all the features you require and is simple to use.
3. Prices
It’s wise to consider the recurring expenses related to your video merger tool. You can then plan to consider your software as a long-term investment and create an effective budget.
While some video merger solutions may be available for free, others can require a one-time payment or a membership. Selecting a paid service with additional recording editing features that you may utilise for other aspects of your video production strategy can be beneficial when feasible.
Discover Flixier, Your Go-To Video Merger App
With the correct technology, such as Flexier, combining two videos into one is simple and straightforward.
With Flixier, you can combine videos online with a robust yet free video editing tool (in its watermarked version).
Here are a couple of reasons why we think Flixier is the best video joiner:
1. Suitable for all the popular video file formats
With Flixier, you can easily merge videos, no matter what format they have. Whether it is an MP4 file, an M4A, or a MOV, Flixier allows you to join multiple videos, providing you with a smooth video editing experience.
2. More than an online video merger
Flixier is more than a video merger. It is in fact a full suite of video editing capabilities: you can play around with video overlays, add music, change the aspect ratio and make the most out of its advanced features. It’s better to edit videos in an all-comprising tool.
3. Try the free version
Have you ever looked for a free video combiner and didn’t know where to start? While it has an watermark and some time limitations, Flixier is the best option to combine video files when on a budget. You can also first play around with the video editor before you choose to invest in any of the paid plans. How cool is that?
4. Preserve video and audio quality
If there’s one thing you need to know about Flixier, is that it always preserves quality, both for video and audio files. Therefore, you can merge videos together, add image files, upload audio content and guess what: there’s no need to worry about the video quality!
5. Share videos on your social media platfoms
With Flixier, you don’t need to even download the video content after you have merged the videos together. Press one button and simply share it to your social media platforms. Either you want the video files to end up on your YouTube channel or on your Instagram account, that’s possible in just a few moments.
Ready to Merge Videos?
From our side, Flixier has the green light when it comes to being the best tool to merge videos online. But what better way to convince yourself than trying the video joiner on your very own content.
Play around with some video clips and be proud of your newly merged video!