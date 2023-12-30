The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Iowa women's wrestling team rolls through Soldier Salute
Iowa women's basketball enters 2024 on 10-game win streak with win over Minnesota
Federal judge blocks some of Iowa book ban law
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Orlando
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz discusses Luke Lachey return, Hawkeye players detail offseason plans
Advertisement

Iowa women’s wrestling team rolls through Soldier Salute

The Hawkeyes finished atop a group of nine schools, claiming five individual titles during their dominant two-day run at the tournament.
Byline photo of Brad Schultz
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
December 30, 2023
Iowa%E2%80%99s+130-pound+Emily+Frost+grapples+with+Presbyterian%E2%80%99s+130-pound+Cassia+Zammit+during+the+Trailblazer+Duals+between+No.+3+Iowa%2C+No.+6+Sacred+Heart%2C+No.+13+Presbyterian%2C+and+No.+11+Lindenwood+at+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena+on+Sunday%2C+Nov.+12%2C+2023.+Iowa+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling+made+history+on+Sunday%2C+hosting+the+first+women%E2%80%99s+wrestling+dual+in+Carver-Hawkeye+Arena.+The+Hawkeyes+defeated+Presbyterian%2C+44-1%2C+Lindenwood%2C+43-0%2C+and+Sacred+Heart%2C+40-4.+
Grace Smith
Iowa’s 130-pound Emily Frost grapples with Presbyterian’s 130-pound Cassia Zammit during the Trailblazer Duals between No. 3 Iowa, No. 6 Sacred Heart, No. 13 Presbyterian, and No. 11 Lindenwood at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday, Nov. 12, 2023. Iowa women’s wrestling made history on Sunday, hosting the first women’s wrestling dual in Carver-Hawkeye Arena. The Hawkeyes defeated Presbyterian, 44-1, Lindenwood, 43-0, and Sacred Heart, 40-4.

After an extended break for the holidays, the Iowa women’s wrestling squad returned to action in the Soldier Salute on Dec. 29-30. The Hawkeyes didn’t have to travel very far, as the 11-team event was held in nearby Coralville at Xtream Arena. 

“I think the best moment was our women being able to compete in our backyard,” Iowa head coach Clarissa Chun told Iowa Athletics after the tournament. “The fans showed up and we have great fans traveling from across the state, from other states, that came to watch and cheer on our women.”

On familiar ground, the Hawkeyes tore through the competition, finishing in first place out of nine schools with 223 points – 30 points ahead of the second-place Life University. Along the way, Iowa claimed five individual titles. 

The invitational was split into four sessions, with two sessions held each day. 

Session one 

No. 1 Iowa didn’t miss a beat in the opening session, and each Hawkeye easily held their own throughout each match. 

Second-year Sterling Dias got the party started at 101 pounds with a fall over Indiana Tech’s Whitley Blake. In her second-round bout, Dias dispatched Life’s Devyn Gomez, 11-0. 

Second-year Ava Bayless made quick work of each of her two opponents in the session, winning by scores of 10-0, and 14-4. 

Briana Gonzelez continued her stellar play with easy wins over Life’s Adriana Martinez and Indiana Tech’s Riley Horvath. The second-year was the runner-up at last season’s Soldier Salute, and both wins put her in a good position early. 

First-year Lily Luft continues to show growth at 136 pounds over the last few competitions, and earned victories of 11-0, and 10-0, respectively. Luft was a three-time state champion in high school and will be a fun watch for fans as her career progresses.

Second-year Bella Mir dominated at 155 pounds, including a second-round win only 43 seconds into her match. She would eventually earn Most Outstanding Wrestler at the end of the tournament, posting a final mark of 6-0, including four pins and one technical fall. 

In all, Iowa lost only four matches in session one. 

Session two 

Session two was a carbon copy of session one, and it saw Iowa further establish itself as the top team in the country. 

When the day was done, 10 Hawkeyes had punched their ticket to the semifinals. 

Dias carried over her strong performance from session one by defeating Dubuque’s Brianna Richey, 11-0. She earned her spot in the semifinals after a win over William Penn’s Teya Gardner. 

Gonzalez marched on to the semis after a 12-1 triumph over Taryn Evans of UMPQUA Community College. 

Luft showed no signs of slowing down and dispatched both of her opponents with ease to earn a spot in the semifinals. 

Also at 136 pounds, second-year Anakya Besco earned a hard-fought victory over Life’s Angie Pardo in a match that lasted nearly five minutes. Besco clinched her semifinal spot with a 10-0 triumph over Victory’s Emma Gruenhagen. 

Mir advanced to the semifinals due to a medical forfeit from Tiffin’s Janida Garcia. 

Emily Frost (130), Bella Ngo (123), Reese Larramendy (143), and Haley Ward (170), were the other Hawkeyes that marched onto the semifinals. Emmily Patneaud also clinched a spot in the semifinals as an unattached competitor.  

As a team, Iowa ended the day atop the overall standings with 95 points. 

Semifinals 

The Hawkeyes came out on fire in the semifinals and sent nine wrestlers to the final round. 

At 101 pounds, Dias advanced to the finals with a tough 2-1, win over Tiffin’s Juliana Alejandro. 

Bayless rolled into the final round at 109 pounds with a 10-2 victory over Indiana Tech’s Tehani Soares.  

Gonzalez punched her ticket to the final session with a hard-earned fall over Life’s Estefany Garcia. The triumph put her in the Soldier Salute finals for the second straight season. 

At 123 pounds, Ngo squeaked out an 8-7 win against Victory’s Josie Bartishofski to clinch her finals spot. 

Frost took care of business in the 130 semis, and the stage was set for teammates Luft and Patneau to compete against one another at 136. Luft prevailed by a score of 14-3 to secure a berth in the finals. 

Larramendy, Mir, and Ward all made quick work of their respective opponents to round out the semifinal round. 

Finals 

In the final round, the Hawkeyes won five individual championships. 

Dias wrapped up the championship at 101 pounds after defeating Indiana Tech’s Makayla Young via fall. 

Bayless didn’t even have to break a sweat in the 109 final, as Tiffin’s Jenavi Alejandro was unable to compete due to an injury. 

Gonzalez won the championship at 116 pounds, while Ngo fell 7-6 in a hard-fought battle at 123 pounds. 

Frost was defeated by Life’s Sarah Savidge via tech fall in the 130 final, and Luft lost the 136 bout via a 5-2 decision from Life’s Zaynah McBryde. 

Larramendy came up short in the 143 title to Life’s Jamilah McBryde in a hard-fought match that lasted nearly six minutes. 

The Hawkeyes were able to get back to their winning ways at 155 pounds when Mir defeated Life’s Latifah McBryde via fall. 

Finally, Ward brought home the bacon at 170 pounds after an 11-0 victory over unattached competitor Katelyn Lewis. 

Up next 

Iowa returns to the mat on Jan. 5-6 at the NCWA National Duals in Cedar Falls, Iowa. The event will feature 96 male and female programs from the NAIA, NCWA, and Divisions I-III.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark shoots the ball during a women’s basketball game between No.4 Iowa and Loyola-Chicago at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Ramblers, 98-69. Clark completed 17 rebounds.
Iowa women's basketball enters 2024 on 10-game win streak with win over Minnesota
Iowa offensive lineman Gennings Dunker answers questions during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Iowa football notebook | Kirk Ferentz discusses Luke Lachey return, Hawkeye players detail offseason plans
Iowa running back Jaziun Patterson and linebackers Jaden Harrell and Jayden Montgomery ride the SkyCoaster during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl Day For Kids
More in Latest News
Photo Illustration by Cody Blissett
Federal judge blocks some of Iowa book ban law
From left; Beth Fisher, Rhonda Bender, and Teri Zurcher cheer during a watch party at Tin Roof in Orlando, Fla., to observe the matchup between No. 4 Iowa women’s basketball and Minnesota that took place in Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Gophers, 94-71.
Photos: Iowa women’s basketball watch party in Orlando
Tennessee football players compete during an event at Topgolf before the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes and Volunteers match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl hosts Topgolf event for Hawkeyes and Volunteers
More in Sports
Athletes and children ride a roller coaster during Day for Kids, an event for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl, at Fun Spot America in Orlando, Fla., on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. Iowa and Tennessee met with children and enjoyed a morning of roller coasters and rides at the amusement park. The teams match up at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT.
DITV Sports: Iowa Football enjoys day off with the kids at Fun Spot America
Iowa fans wait for players to take the court before a women’s basketball game between No. 4 Iowa and Minnesota at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Golden Gophers, 94,71.
Photos: No. 4 Iowa women's basketball vs. Minnesota
Iowa guard Dasonte Bowen goes for a layup against Northern Illinois forward Xavier Ramos during a men’s basketball game between Iowa and Northern Illinois at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Hawkeyes defeated the Huskies, 103-74.
Photos: Iowa men's basketball vs. Northern Illinois
About the Contributors
Brad Schultz, Sports Reporter
(he/him/his)
Brad Schultz is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Studies. This is first year working as a sports reporter and he has a deep passion and love for sports. Outside of the Daily Iowan, Brad is a contributor for Saturday Blitz, a college football site, with his content primarily covering Iowa and the Big Ten.
Grace Smith, Senior photojournalist and filmmaker
she/her/hers
Grace Smith is a fourth-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic Arts. In her four years at The Daily Iowan, she has held the roles of photo editor, managing summer editor, and visual storyteller. Outside of The Daily Iowan, Grace has held an internship at The Denver Post and pursued freelance assignments for the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Des Moines Register.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in