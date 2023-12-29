DITV Sports: Iowa’s Defense prepares for Tennessee’s new starting quarterback
DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries is in Orlando Florida following the Hawkeyes and their trip to the Citrus Bowl. He finds out how the Hawkeye Defense will prepare for the Volunteer’s new starting quarterback.
Maximilian von Gries is a sports reporter for DITV. He is currently a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Recreation Management. He has been with DITV since the beginning of his sophomore year.