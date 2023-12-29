The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl post-practice interviews
'More Work to be Done:' Iowa football tight end Luke Lachey will return to Iowa next season
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks to media in person for the first time since August
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference
Iowa men's and women's wrestling teams to compete in Soldier Salute
DITV Sports: Iowa’s Defense prepares for Tennessee’s new starting quarterback

DITV Sports Reporter Max von Gries is in Orlando Florida following the Hawkeyes and their trip to the Citrus Bowl. He finds out how the Hawkeye Defense will prepare for the Volunteer’s new starting quarterback.
Byline photo of Max von Gries
Max von Gries, DITV Sports Reporter
December 29, 2023
Iowa wide receiver Nico Ragaini speaks with reporters after an Iowa football practice at Celebration High School in Celebration, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Iowa plays Tennessee in the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at Camping World Stadium on Monday, Jan. 1, at noon CT. Ragaini averaged 8.7 yards per reception in the 2023-24 season.
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl post-practice interviews
Iowa center Logan Jones answers a question during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. The junior stepped into the role of the center position after previous center Tyler Linderbaum entered the NFL. Offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz spoke highly about Jones and his entrance into his new role. “I dont know that we have a football player on offense who works harder, who practices harder, whos tougher, whos more committed to the football team.”
Iowa football offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz talks to media in person for the first time since August
Iowa offensive coordinator Brian Ferentz walks out of the room during a press conference for the 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl at the Rosen Plaza Hotel in Orlando, Fla., on Friday, Dec. 29, 2023. Ferentz spoke to reporters about his last game with the Hawkeyes on New Year’s Day, discussing his commitment to the Hawkeyes for the next few days. “My focus has been on our football team and our players and doing my job and getting them ready to play football games and trying to help them be in a position to be successful and win games,” Ferentz said. “So thats where I kept my focus during the season. Thats where Ive kept my focus since October.”
Photos: 2024 Cheez-It Citrus Bowl player-coordinator press conference
Max von Gries, DITV Reporter
he/him/his
Maximilian von Gries is a sports reporter for DITV. He is currently a junior at the University of Iowa majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication with a minor in Sports Recreation Management. He has been with DITV since the beginning of his sophomore year.
Ayrton Breckenridge, Managing Visuals Editor
(he/him/his)
Ayrton Breckenridge is the Managing Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. He is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and cinema. This is his fourth year working for the DI.
