NYC rock band Nevāda Nevada to play in IC

Nevāda Nevada, a rock band hailing from New York City, is bringing its tour to Iowa City on Friday. Set to perform at Trumpet Blossom Cafe, Nevāda Nevada will be opened by local bands Good Morning Midnight and Pyrrhic Victories before they take the stage at 9:15 p.m.

The band’s songs were described in the press release as “lush, loud, melodic piano-and-guitar landscapes,” and ultimately a unique blend of rock and alternative.

Released earlier this year on July 21, Nevāda Nevada’s newest LP, “Past Life,” has received rave reviews from music publications nationwide.

One such review from Critical Blast read, “If you like listening to music that conveys both the messages the band wants you to hear the way they want you to hear it on a label that lets them do just that, and you’re open to trying new things, here is a fine example of one such recording.”

“What the band does care about is making the songs beautiful, true and so loud you can’t ignore them,” Little Village Magazine shared in the press release.

Songwriter Kathryn Musilek is the lead performer for Nevāda Nevada. Her lyrics are one of the most talked about features of the band’s music. Arranging Musilek’s songs is the rest of the band, consisting of Andrew Gerhan, David Olson, and Alicia Berbenick, with Isaiah Gage on the cello and Anya Combs on the saxophone.

Nevāda Nevada isn’t the first band these artists have been a part of. With each member having experience in different bands, Iowa City alt-rock fans will hear a unique mix of styles come Friday.