The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
USG working to have protective Nightcap cover for drinks
UI researchers reveal possible new therapy for people who have cystic fibrosis
Iowa City sees higher voter turnout in Tuesday’s city council general election
UI Dance Marathon raises nearly $254,000 in donations for pediatric cancer
Iowa City voters elect Abraham, Eastham, Lingo, and Williams for Iowa City school board seats
Advertisement

NYC rock band Nevāda Nevada to play in IC

Trumpet Blossom Cafe will host the unique alt-rock band Nevāda Nevada on Nov. 10, bringing a sound sure to be appreciated by Iowa City music fans.
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
November 8, 2023
Photo+contributed+by+Shark+Party+Media
Photo contributed by Shark Party Media

Nevāda Nevada, a rock band hailing from New York City, is bringing its tour to Iowa City on Friday. Set to perform at Trumpet Blossom Cafe, Nevāda Nevada will be opened by local bands Good Morning Midnight and Pyrrhic Victories before they take the stage at 9:15 p.m. 

The band’s songs were described in the press release as “lush, loud, melodic piano-and-guitar landscapes,” and ultimately a unique blend of rock and alternative. 

Released earlier this year on July 21, Nevāda Nevada’s newest LP, “Past Life,” has received rave reviews from music publications nationwide. 

RELATED: Screening Black futurity in Iowa City

One such review from Critical Blast read, “If you like listening to music that conveys both the messages the band wants you to hear the way they want you to hear it on a label that lets them do just that, and you’re open to trying new things, here is a fine example of one such recording.” 

“What the band does care about is making the songs beautiful, true and so loud you can’t ignore them,” Little Village Magazine shared in the press release.

Songwriter Kathryn Musilek is the lead performer for Nevāda Nevada. Her lyrics are one of the most talked about features of the band’s music. Arranging Musilek’s songs is the rest of the band, consisting of Andrew Gerhan, David Olson, and Alicia Berbenick, with Isaiah Gage on the cello and Anya Combs on the saxophone. 

Nevāda Nevada isn’t the first band these artists have been a part of. With each member having experience in different bands, Iowa City alt-rock fans will hear a unique mix of styles come Friday. 
More to Discover
More in Arts
Iowa City band Fishbait performs at The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
Q&A | Fishbait
Design concepts are seen at the University of Iowa Dance and Opera Costume Shop at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
UI Dance and Opera Costume Shop works behind the scenes to create the image of productions
Contributed by Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia
Ask the Author | Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia
More in Events
Artist Mai Ide welcomes people to her sashiko workshop at Public Space One in Iowa City on Tuesday, Oct. 31, 2023. Sashiko is the traditional Japanese practice of embroidery and stitching, and it can be used to mend trauma and heal.
Crafting a therapeutic atmosphere while reclaiming the appropriated art of Sashiko at Public Space One
The entrance to the Center for Afrofuturist Studies is seen at Public Space One’s Close House in Iowa City, Iowa, on Nov. 3.
Screening Black futurity in Iowa City
Participants sketch and write while looking at the exhibits at during the Art and Write Night event hosted by the UI Museum of Natural History in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 3.
UI Museum of Natural History hosts after-hours Art & Write Night
More in Music
Talking Heads concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense,’ restored for 40th anniversary
Talking Heads concert film, ‘Stop Making Sense,’ restored for 40th anniversary
Eve Maret operates a soundboard before the screening of F.W. Murnau’s “Nosferatu” at The James Theater in Iowa City on Monday, Oct. 23, 2023. The James Theater celebrated the 1922 German silent film’s 101st anniversary with a live scoring conducted and performed by Eve Maret, Dream Chambers and Belly Full of Stars.
The James celebrates 101 years of the horror blueprint ‘Nosferatu’
Photo by Miranda Meyer, contributed by Kayla Schindler
UI Opera’s ‘L’amico Fritz’ brings the fear and bliss of falling in love to the stage
About the Contributor
Charlie Hickman, Arts Reporter
he/him/his
Charlie Hickman is a sophomore at the University of Iowa. He is majoring in English on the Pre-Law track with minors in Political Science and Cinema.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in