The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
USG working to have protective Nightcap cover for drinks
UI researchers reveal possible new therapy for people who have cystic fibrosis
Iowa City sees higher voter turnout in Tuesday’s city council general election
UI Dance Marathon raises nearly $254,000 in donations for pediatric cancer
Iowa City voters elect Abraham, Eastham, Lingo, and Williams for Iowa City school board seats
Advertisement

Ask the Author | John J. Waters

The lawyer and ex-Marine spoke with The Daily Iowan about his journey writing “River City One,” his first novel post-discharge in 2015.
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
November 8, 2023
John+J.+Waters+reads+a+passage+from+his+book+%E2%80%9CRiver+City+One%2C%E2%80%9D+at+Prairie+Lights+bookstore+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+Nov.+8%2C+2023.+
Henry Tran
John J. Waters reads a passage from his book “River City One,” at Prairie Lights bookstore in Iowa City on Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023.

John J. Waters graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy with a degree in English literature in 2009. Not long after, the Nebraska-born author served in the Marine Corps for nearly seven years. A week after he returned, he began studying law at the University of Iowa. 

The process of writing his newest novel, “River City One,” carried him through some of the darkest years of his life post-discharge. 

Published by Simon & Schuster, Waters’ Roman à clef tells the story of John Walker, a veteran who struggles with facing himself after returning home from war to a nameless city where an unlikely love interest reignites his passion for life.

Waters read from his novel at Prairie Lights bookstore in Iowa City on Nov. 8. This interview has been edited for length and clarity. 

The Daily Iowan: What inspired you to begin writing “River City One”?

John J. Waters: 2019. I was at a party in Omaha, hosted by a lawyer. There was a singer there from the opera. She spoke about this upcoming performance of Philip Glass’ opera, “Les Enfants terribles,” and after she finished speaking, there was a man in the back and he said, “Why don’t you sing for us? You’re a soprano.” 

She seemed embarrassed, but she sang “Danny Boy.” I was leaving that evening, and she stopped me, and we started chatting. She told me the song is about a mother watching her son go to war. I told her that I had gone to war, and she asked something like, ‘Does a soldier come home from war?’ And I didn’t have an answer for her. I started writing shortly after. 

The city in your novel is nameless — what is the significance of this decision?

To make it representative of any city. I think a lot of people have “river cities.” There’s one New York, there’s one San Francisco, there’s one Washington D.C., there’s one Chicago, but there’s a lot of “river cities.” I wanted this to be a nameless place, I didn’t want it to be about Omaha. I wrote about what I knew — parts of myself, parts of where I’ve lived, but the novel wasn’t entirely autobiographical. When I wrote it, I extended what I imagined it could be. 

With your military background, what unique perspectives do you feel you bring to the literary conversation about war and its aftermath?

To me, the story began when we came home. To date, there have been many stories written about conflict — stories about coming home are emotionally rich and complicated, and they center on the family that bears a strain that I think has yet to be fully illustrated or penetrated. Further, the minds of veterans had not yet been penetrated to the extent I tried to in this book. I really liked Ben Fountain’s book “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk” and Roxana Robinson’s book “Sparta.” Each tries to illustrate the coming home story — the military veteran in society — but those authors are not veterans. However, they imagined it in a way that was very, very incisive. That’s where my mind went in writing the story.

You’ve mentioned the challenge of coming home to face yourself after war. How did you approach writing about this psychological experience?

Through writing. I would write this book late at night. After work, after I put my kids to sleep, I would go into my basement, and I would write. I wrote it with a pencil the first time until midnight. Then, I’d have to get up early for work the next day, but it made me feel very alive, very excited in a way that I wasn’t feeling otherwise. And that to me was a signal to keep going, to keep doing it. Writing this novel reignited me. 

What do you hope that readers, especially fellow veterans, take away from this book and the story of John Walker?

I hope people can be open to it. I don’t try to judge the character, what he does or what transpires. I don’t have an argument to make about war or love or even about family. I wanted to depict and illustrate something comprehensively, and I hope readers can be open to it and extend from it their own conclusions.
More to Discover
More in Arts
Photo contributed by Shark Party Media
NYC rock band Nevāda Nevada to play in IC
Iowa City band Fishbait performs at The Daily Iowan Headliners in The Daily Iowan newsroom on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.
Q&A | Fishbait
Design concepts are seen at the University of Iowa Dance and Opera Costume Shop at Hancher Auditorium in Iowa City on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023.
UI Dance and Opera Costume Shop works behind the scenes to create the image of productions
More in Ask the Author
Contributed by Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia
Ask the Author | Elizabeth Gilbert Bedia
Photo contributed by Anya Johanna DeNiro
Ask the Author | Anya Johanna DeNiro
Tim Johnston speaks during a conversation with Blaine Greteman at Prairie Lights Books in Iowa City on Tuesday Oct. 17, 2023.
Ask the Author | Tim Johnston
More in Readings
Chuck Palahniuk signs a copy of his new book Not Forever, But For Now at Prairie Lights in Iowa City on Thursday, Sept. 21, 2023. Palahniuk is a novelist publishing fiction, nonfiction, and adult coloring books.
Prairie Lights hosts Chuck Palahniuk for a live signing
Photo illustration by Matt Sindt
Six spring break book recommendations for a week of reading and relaxation
Audience members file into Englert Theatre during day three of the Mission Creek Festival in Iowa City on Saturday, April 9, 2022.
Anne Lamott examines hope, service, and laughter ahead of visit to Englert
About the Contributor
Avi Lapchick, Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is an arts editor at The Daily Iowan. A fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa, she previously held the positions of staff photojournalist, summer arts editor, and assistant arts editor at the DI. She is happiest when she is writing or painting.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in