The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union
UIHC prepares for Halloween with costumes, trick-or-treating event
Iowa women’s soccer upsets top seed Michigan State in first round of Big Ten Tournament
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
How Johnson County Ambulance Services adapt for game day
Advertisement

UI offers counseling services to students with family, cultural ties to Israel-Hamas war

The counseling session allowed to discuss their experiences with what is happening in Israel and Gaza, as well as how it has impacted their feelings, socialization, and academic work.
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
October 29, 2023
The+University+Counseling+Services+office+is+seen+in+the+Old+Capital+Mall+on+Monday%2C+Feb.+17%2C+2020.+
Hayden Froehlich
The University Counseling Services office is seen in the Old Capital Mall on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020.

University of Iowa Counseling Services provided services for students who have personal ties to the Israel-Hamas war this month.

Tianyi Xie, a UI Counseling Services staff psychologist, co-led an Israeli support group with her colleague, Huan-Chung Scott Liu.

Held on Oct. 17, Xie said that the idea for this support group was brought about by Shuhui Liu, the coordinator at International Student Support and Engagement.

The motivations behind it were to support the mental health and well-being of the university’s international students, as well as students with cultural ties to the region.

“Global events like the violence and tragic loss of life in Israel and Gaza can significantly impact the sense of safety for individuals and communities, making this an incredibly stressful time for students,” Xie said.

President Joe Biden visited Israel on Oct. 18 after receiving an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden declared his support for Israel during the visit and said Hamas was not a representation of the Palestinian people.

Israel will allow the passage of food, water, and medicine from Egypt into Gaza as long as it does not reach Hamas, after being urged by Biden to do so.

According to CNN, the conflict has caused 1,400 deaths in Israel and more than 7,300 in Gaza.

Xie said any students who have Israeli heritage or connections, including Israeli international students, students who have family and friends living in Israel, students with Israeli cultural heritage, Jewish students, and more were welcome to join and have their voices heard.

RELATED: Iowa City area organizers protest Israel-Hamas war

During the event, Xie said, students were allowed to discuss their experiences with what happened in Israel, as well as how it has impacted their feelings, socialization, and academic work.

Liu and Xie both utilized a counseling method called Critical Incident Stress Debriefing. Xie said the debriefing method allows individuals exposed to heightened stress and trauma to process and reflect on what has happened.

“Through this process, they can have their feelings validated, and regain a sense of personal control over the incident,” Xie said. “This approach helps to promote resiliency and aid students in recovery.”

Xie said this method proved effective and that UCS would be more than willing to provide student support services if a need is expressed.

Charles Schneider, co-director of Iowans Supporting Israel, emphasized what Iowans could do in support of people in Israel.

Iowans Supporting Israel has been working with the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines to make contributions to relief efforts. Additionally, the organization is posting daily updates on their social media pages that they receive from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC.

Pat Minor, a coordinator with Iowans for Palestine, said Iowans can advocate support for Gaza by reaching out to their legislators.

Additionally, Minor said despite blockades in Gaza right now, if people wish to send supplies or money, they can do so by sending it to the United Nations Works and Relief Agency, which prefers primarily monetary donations.
More to Discover
More in Featured
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.
UI declared winner of Mercy IC, auction results reversed
Iowa Veteran Education, Transition, and Support administrators seen at the IVET offices in Calvin Hall at the University of Iowa on Wednesday, October 25, 2023. (Theodore Retsinas/The Daily Iowan)
UI becomes first Big Ten school to offer embedded counselor for student veterans
The Iowa City City Hall is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 2, 2023.
IC Truth and Reconciliation Council recommends Eric Harris’ removal following recent charges
More in News
The Hawk Shop Cafe is seen in the Iowa Memorial Union on Wednesday, Oct. 25, 2023.
Convenience store, Starbucks opens in Iowa Memorial Union
The University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics is seen on Wednesday, June 19, 2023.
UIHC prepares for Halloween with costumes, trick-or-treating event
Attendees raise their drinks before moving on to the next stop during the tenth annual Mark Lebeck bike ride and bar crawl in Iowa City on Saturday Oct. 28, 2023.
Photo: Iowa City Bike Ride and Bar Crawl
About the Contributor
Shreya Reddy, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Shreya Reddy is a freshman at the University of Iowa. Coming from a small town in Kansas, Shreya is double majoring in English and Political Science on the Pre-Law track. Before coming to the Daily Iowan, she has written for her neighborhood magazine and her schools literary magazine as well as writing an investigative journalism piece.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in