UI offers counseling services to students with family, cultural ties to Israel-Hamas war

University of Iowa Counseling Services provided services for students who have personal ties to the Israel-Hamas war this month.

Tianyi Xie, a UI Counseling Services staff psychologist, co-led an Israeli support group with her colleague, Huan-Chung Scott Liu.

Held on Oct. 17, Xie said that the idea for this support group was brought about by Shuhui Liu, the coordinator at International Student Support and Engagement.

The motivations behind it were to support the mental health and well-being of the university’s international students, as well as students with cultural ties to the region.

“Global events like the violence and tragic loss of life in Israel and Gaza can significantly impact the sense of safety for individuals and communities, making this an incredibly stressful time for students,” Xie said.

President Joe Biden visited Israel on Oct. 18 after receiving an invitation from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. Biden declared his support for Israel during the visit and said Hamas was not a representation of the Palestinian people.

Israel will allow the passage of food, water, and medicine from Egypt into Gaza as long as it does not reach Hamas, after being urged by Biden to do so.

According to CNN, the conflict has caused 1,400 deaths in Israel and more than 7,300 in Gaza.

Xie said any students who have Israeli heritage or connections, including Israeli international students, students who have family and friends living in Israel, students with Israeli cultural heritage, Jewish students, and more were welcome to join and have their voices heard.

During the event, Xie said, students were allowed to discuss their experiences with what happened in Israel, as well as how it has impacted their feelings, socialization, and academic work.

Liu and Xie both utilized a counseling method called Critical Incident Stress Debriefing. Xie said the debriefing method allows individuals exposed to heightened stress and trauma to process and reflect on what has happened.

“Through this process, they can have their feelings validated, and regain a sense of personal control over the incident,” Xie said. “This approach helps to promote resiliency and aid students in recovery.”

Xie said this method proved effective and that UCS would be more than willing to provide student support services if a need is expressed.

Charles Schneider, co-director of Iowans Supporting Israel, emphasized what Iowans could do in support of people in Israel.

Iowans Supporting Israel has been working with the Jewish Federation of Greater Des Moines to make contributions to relief efforts. Additionally, the organization is posting daily updates on their social media pages that they receive from the American Israel Public Affairs Committee or AIPAC.

Pat Minor, a coordinator with Iowans for Palestine, said Iowans can advocate support for Gaza by reaching out to their legislators.

Additionally, Minor said despite blockades in Gaza right now, if people wish to send supplies or money, they can do so by sending it to the United Nations Works and Relief Agency, which prefers primarily monetary donations.