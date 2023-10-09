The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
Top Stories
UI physicist Allison Jaynes breaks barriers, wins two prestigious awards
Graphic: See how Iowa women's basketball guard Caitlin Clark stacks up on the national stage
Iowa women’s basketball notebook | Hawkeyes begin path to title with new-look squad
Defensive specialist Gabbie Marshall leads Iowa women’s basketball as fifth-year and team captain
Trump vows to ‘launch a revival of economic nationalism’ at Cedar Rapids rally
Advertisement

Mercy Iowa City sale hearing postponed, auction discussions continue

The auction will continue this week as Mercy negotiates with the UI, another unnamed bidder and a committee of creditors.
Liam Halawith, Senior News and Politics Editor
October 9, 2023
Mercy+Hospital+is+seen+in+Iowa+City+on+Wednesday%2C+March+12%2C+2023.
Matt Sindt
Mercy Hospital is seen in Iowa City on Wednesday, March 12, 2023.

A hearing on the sale of Mercy Iowa City was postponed on Friday after a motion was filed by Mercy to push the hearing to a later date because of ongoing, unresolved negotiations over the sale of the hospital.

Thad J. Collins, chief judge of the U.S. Bankruptcy Court of the Northern District of Iowa, approved the motion on Friday and has yet to set a new date for the hearing.

Mercy started the auction of their assets last Wednesday after receiving a competing bid from an unnamed buyer that increased the University of Iowa’s “stalking horse bid” that set the minimum competing bid at $20.9 million.

However, almost a week later, the auction remains unresolved due to closed-door negotiations between Mercy, the UI, a committee of unsecured creditors, and the unnamed bidder.

A court filing by lawyers representing Mercy Iowa City stated that counsel for the committee of creditors and bondholders approved the motion. At the time the motion was filed, Mercy was unable to contact the UI’s counsel, according to court documents.
More to Discover
More in News
Photo contributed by Allison Jaynes.
UI physicist Allison Jaynes breaks barriers, wins two prestigious awards
Vincent Shoppa speaks into a megaphone during a climate demonstration led by activists Vincent Shoppa, Izzy Kippes, Elizabeth Jorgensen in Iowa City on Oct. 8, 2023. They spent 15 hours collecting trash from a creek to deposit on the steps of City Hall in response to the citys negligence in addressing local pollution.
Iowa City activists dump trash at City Hall in protest
A festival-goer fishes during the Get Outside Festival at City Park in Iowa City on Sunday Oct. 8, 2023. The festival included canoeing, rock climbing, archery and more.(Isabella Tisdale/The Daily Iowan)
Iowa City hosts first Get Outside! Festival to encourage outdoor fun
About the Contributor
Liam Halawith, Senior Politics and News Editor
he/him/his
Liam Halawith is a third-year student at the University of Iowa studying Journalism and Mass Communication and minoring in Political Science. Before his role as Senior Politics and News Editor, Liam was the Politics Editor and a politics reporter for the DI. Outside of the DI Liam has interned at the Cedar Rapids Gazette and the Southeast Iowa Union. This is his second year working for the DI.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in