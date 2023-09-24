Newly merged Iowa City business association looks to raise $2.5 million

The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

It’s made up of the former Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership but will continue both company’s goal to help local businesses.
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
September 24, 2023
Nancy+Bird+is+seen+at+MERGE+coworking+space+on+Sept.+19%2C+2023.+
Isabella Tisdale
Nancy Bird is seen at MERGE coworking space on Sept. 19, 2023.

A newly merged Iowa City business association has found success in supporting local businesses and economic developments after finalizing their merger in July.

The former Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership combined and changed the new business’s name to Greater Iowa City, Inc.

Greater Iowa City, Inc. supports businesses throughout all of Johnson County by promoting, connecting, and expanding business networks.

President of Greater IC Nancy Bird said the group is in the process of streamlining.

“The two organizations before were really revolved around economic development and business support and advocacy of a typical chamber,” Bird said. “With one organization, we can do all of those things.”

Bird said the organization gives the community an opportunity to work together to solve problems while supporting businesses in the process.

Great IC is starting with being accessible to every Iowa City business to ensure equal support for the entire economic community, according to a press release.

The business will implement what it calls an “All in Vision Plan,” which consists of combining services with Better Together 2030, a nonprofit community development corporation.

The plan was originally the cause for the two companies to merge. Leaders of both former companies wanted to support investors and local businesses with a “one-stop shop” for their needs, the release states.

Another step Greater IC will take is developing new business councils to oversee the organization’s economic endeavors. These councils will give the company’s investors one-on-one engagement and are the result of focus groups the company tested out in the spring.

Results of these tests concluded that business leaders wanted Greater IC to carry out its work with the guidance of these community councils.

Transition Executive Board Chair and President of CIVCO Medical Solutions Robin Therme said the councils would involve advisors in different areas.

On Nov. 17, Greater Iowa City Inc. will launch an investment campaign to raise $2.5 million at their annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center.

“We’ll have opportunities for people to invest in the organization,” Bird said. “One of the things I’ve been trying to share is that when you’re investing here, you’re investing in each other — this is a huge business and community leadership.”
About the Contributors
Olivia Gamertsfelder, News Reporter
she/her/hers
Olivia is a freshman student from Washington D.C. double majoring in creative writing and journalism. She is a news reporter for the Daily Iowan. Prior to this, she directed her school's literary magazine and completed two theses (please ask her about them as she is very passionate).
Isabella Tisdale, Photojournalist
(she/her)
Isabella Tisdale is a photojournalist for The Daily Iowan and is a senior at West High school. In her free time, she stage manages for the theater program at West High. She plans to double major in political science and journalism.
