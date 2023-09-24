Newly merged Iowa City business association looks to raise $2.5 million

A newly merged Iowa City business association has found success in supporting local businesses and economic developments after finalizing their merger in July.

The former Iowa City Area Development Group and the Iowa City Area Business Partnership combined and changed the new business’s name to Greater Iowa City, Inc.

Greater Iowa City, Inc. supports businesses throughout all of Johnson County by promoting, connecting, and expanding business networks.

President of Greater IC Nancy Bird said the group is in the process of streamlining.

“The two organizations before were really revolved around economic development and business support and advocacy of a typical chamber,” Bird said. “With one organization, we can do all of those things.”

Bird said the organization gives the community an opportunity to work together to solve problems while supporting businesses in the process.

Great IC is starting with being accessible to every Iowa City business to ensure equal support for the entire economic community, according to a press release.

The business will implement what it calls an “All in Vision Plan,” which consists of combining services with Better Together 2030, a nonprofit community development corporation.

The plan was originally the cause for the two companies to merge. Leaders of both former companies wanted to support investors and local businesses with a “one-stop shop” for their needs, the release states.

Another step Greater IC will take is developing new business councils to oversee the organization’s economic endeavors. These councils will give the company’s investors one-on-one engagement and are the result of focus groups the company tested out in the spring.

Results of these tests concluded that business leaders wanted Greater IC to carry out its work with the guidance of these community councils.

Transition Executive Board Chair and President of CIVCO Medical Solutions Robin Therme said the councils would involve advisors in different areas.

On Nov. 17, Greater Iowa City Inc. will launch an investment campaign to raise $2.5 million at their annual meeting at the Hyatt Regency Coralville Hotel and Conference Center.

“We’ll have opportunities for people to invest in the organization,” Bird said. “One of the things I’ve been trying to share is that when you’re investing here, you’re investing in each other — this is a huge business and community leadership.”