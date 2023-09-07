TikToker, podcaster Brittany Broski to deliver lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union

TikToker and podcaster Brittany Broski is up next on the list of notable speakers invited on campus for the University of Iowa Lecture Committee fall series.

Social media star Brittany Tomlinson, better known as Brittany Broski, will spend an evening discussing social media with University of Iowa students in the Iowa Memorial Union on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tomilson’s online popularity skyrocketed when a video she posted to TikTok of her tasting kombucha went viral in 2019, from which she was coined “Kombucha Girl.” Since then, she has become one of the most popular online personalities, amassing nearly eight million followers on TikTok and almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Her TikTok content mainly consists of comedy sketches, singing clips and impressions. Meanwhile, her YouTube channel includes makeup and hair tutorials, discussions, and cooking and painting videos.

In 2022, Tomlinson created her own podcast with her collaborator and roommate Sarah Schauer, “Violating Community Guidelines.” The podcast, which explores the world of outrageous internet content, debuted in the overall top ten on Spotify and at No. 3 on iTunes for comedy shows.

Tomlinson has quickly become a social personality icon, branching into content creation with big internet names like Cody Ko, Ethan Klein, and even British popstar Harry Styles.

The lecture will be free, first-come first-serve to all UI students and faculty and will take place in the IMU’s Main Lounge.