TikToker, podcaster Brittany Broski to deliver lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union

The University of Iowa Lecture Committee has announced that its next lecture at the Iowa Memorial Union will be given by social media influencer Brittany Broski on Thursday, Sept. 14.
Stella Shipman, Arts Editor
September 7, 2023
Photo+illustration+by+Emily+Nyberg
Emily Nyberg
Photo illustration by Emily Nyberg

TikToker and podcaster Brittany Broski is up next on the list of notable speakers invited on campus for the University of Iowa Lecture Committee fall series.

Social media star Brittany Tomlinson, better known as Brittany Broski, will spend an evening discussing social media with University of Iowa students in the Iowa Memorial Union on Sept. 14 at 7:30 p.m.

Tomilson’s online popularity skyrocketed when a video she posted to TikTok of her tasting kombucha went viral in 2019, from which she was coined “Kombucha Girl.” Since then, she has become one of the most popular online personalities, amassing nearly eight million followers on TikTok and almost 1.5 million YouTube subscribers.

Her TikTok content mainly consists of comedy sketches, singing clips and impressions. Meanwhile, her YouTube channel includes makeup and hair tutorials, discussions, and cooking and painting videos.

In 2022, Tomlinson created her own podcast with her collaborator and roommate Sarah Schauer, “Violating Community Guidelines.” The podcast, which explores the world of outrageous internet content, debuted in the overall top ten on Spotify and at No. 3 on iTunes for comedy shows.

Tomlinson has quickly become a social personality icon, branching into content creation with big internet names like Cody Ko, Ethan Klein, and even British popstar Harry Styles.

The lecture will be free, first-come first-serve to all UI students and faculty and will take place in the IMU’s Main Lounge.
About the Contributors
Stella Shipman, Arts Editor
she/her
Stella Shipman is a junior undergraduate at the University of Iowa majoring in English and Creative Writing and minoring in Cinema. A former Arts Reporter, she loves reviewing shows and covering musical performances. She hopes to encourage more students to engage in the vibrant arts community of Iowa City. This is her second year working at The Daily Iowan.
Emily Nyberg, Visual Editor
(she/her/hers)
Emily Nyberg is a second-year student at the University of Iowa double majoring in Journalism and Cinematic arts. Prior to her role as a Visual Editor, Emily was a Photojournalist, and a News Reporter covering higher education.
