The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan
The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Johnson County start program to support youth through sports

Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds

Iowa City Repair Cafe celebrates second year of helping fix old appliances

UI food pantry and clothing closet open space in Iowa Memorial Union

Iowa AG’s pause on paying for rape survivors’ medication continues, payments pile up

Advertisement

Johnson County adds new doula program with federal COVID-19 funds

The program is aimed at increasing the number of trained doulas in Johnson County and improving maternal health outcomes in disadvantaged communities.
Will Bower, News Reporter
August 27, 2023
Johnson+County+Public+Health+building+sign+is+seen+Iowa+City+on+Sunday%2C+Aug.+27%2C+2023.
Carly Schrum
Johnson County Public Health building sign is seen Iowa City on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023.

Johnson County is implementing a new program funded by COVID-19 relief funds to train doulas and improve maternal health outcomes for families.

The program will focus on training doulas and providing county-funded doula services to those eligible through American Rescue Plan COVID-19 relief funds, the county board of health announced Monday.

Doulas provide support to expecting parents during labor, birth, and the postpartum period.

Johnson County Public Health Director Danielle Pettit-Majewski said the program was inspired by similar programs in five other Iowa counties.

“We were really trying to mirror what is happening in those other counties by trying to improve maternal health outcomes,” Pettit-Majewski said. “In Johnson County, a lot of the women that we serve are Black, are immigrants, so we want to make sure that we are really serving those folks who are being most impacted.”

According to the Mid-Iowa Health Foundation, Black pregnant individuals experience the most disparities in health outcomes during birth compared to white pregnant individuals.

Veronica Bair, the Johnson County maternal, child, and adolescent health coordinator, said the county will provide reimbursement for birth work done by doulas working in the program.

“We want to make sure these doulas are getting paid for their services because right now it isn’t covered by Medicaid,” Bair said. “That’s something that we would love to see in the future, but we really don’t want low-income folks to miss out on the opportunity to get this service because of cost.”

Johnson County is partnering with Rachel Wickersham, founder of Doula Consultants, LLC, to provide training for new doulas in the program. Wickersham has been a doula for 30 years and has trained doulas for 20 years.

“I’m thrilled Johnson County is going to set up a program that serves individuals who might not otherwise be able to afford independent doula care,” Wickersham said. “Having better access will make a real difference in outcomes for parents.”

Wickersham said several states have started efforts to implement statewide Medicaid reimbursement for doula care. According to the National Academy for State Health Policy, 10 states and Washington, D.C. have incorporated some form of Medicaid reimbursement for doula care as of August. Iowa is not currently on the list.

“It would be nice if Medicaid covered this routinely across the state,” Wickersham said. “But at least we know Johnson County is taking a big step and that’s really a positive thing.”

RELATED: UI alum advocates for safe spaces for marginalized communities

Pettit-Majewski said the county currently has the budget to cover training and preparation for prospective doulas, as well as 40 births.

“When you’re having a baby, they don’t really come on your schedule,” Pettit-Majewski said. “We want to set these folks up for success by giving them resources so that they can help the women who are at the highest risk in our community.”
More to Discover
More in Featured
A dog surrendered from a breeding kennel in Iowa City are seen at the Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023. Over 130 dogs were surrendered to animal shelters in the Iowa City area after unsafe conditions, specifically lack of heat regulations, made the breeding kennel unfit. Iowa City Animal Care and Adoption Center is currently holding around 60 of the dogs.
IC animal shelter treating half of 131 dogs surrendered to police in investigation
Iowa City Community school buses are seen outside of Liberty High School on Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021.
Iowa City High School sends students home because of total power loss
The Johnson County Courthouse is seen on South Clinton Street in Iowa City on Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
Judge rules Jonathan McCaffery will not appear at trial next week
More in Johnson County
Keith Barkalow (left) and Demetrius Perry (right) spray down Perry’s lawnmower during the second Iowa City Repair Cafe at the Eastside Recycling Center on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2023. Numerous volunteers who specialized in different trades repaired household items from fans to lawnmowers. Barkalow has been fixing up lawnmowers and other machinery for about six years, repairing items at his home and also helping community members.
Iowa City Repair Cafe celebrates second year of helping fix old appliances
Supervisors listen to a speaker during a Johnson County Board of Supervisors meeting at the Johnson County Administration Building in Iowa City on Wednesday Aug. 23, 2023.
JoCo Board of Supervisors to soon vote on county paying for rape survivors’ medication
Contributed by Daniel Bissell
Iowa City volunteers and citizens band together for one-day heat mapping event
More in Latest News
Organizers of the Iowa Memorial Union food pantry cut the ribbon in Iowa City on Thursday Aug. 24, 2023.
UI food pantry and clothing closet open space in Iowa Memorial Union
Candidate for Iowa Attorney General Brenna Bird delivers a speech after being elected during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. Bird defeated Tom Miller in this year’s election.
Iowa AG’s pause on paying for rape survivors' medication continues, payments pile up
The MidWestOne Bank sign is seen, on the first day of 2023 fall classes in Iowa City on Monday, Aug. 21, 2023.
UI students begin classes in extreme heat
About the Contributors
Will Bower, News Reporter
he/him/his
Will Bower is a freshman student at the University of Iowa. Hailing from the suburbs of Des Moines, Will has a double major in Journalism and History. Before arriving in Iowa City, Will worked on his high school publication and was active in the theatrical arts. At the Daily Iowan, Will works as a news reporter and looks forward to gaining experience in a professional newsroom.
Carly Schrum, Photojournalist
she/her/hers
Carly is a freshman majoring in Journalism and Mass Communication and potentially majoring in sustainability. She works at the Daily Iowan as a photojournalist.
© 2023 Student Publications, Inc. All rights reserved. • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in