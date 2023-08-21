The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Reynolds talks southern border during Eagle Pass visit Monday

Iowa City Starbucks employees continue to strike amid internal disputes

Gold Cap Hospitality buys Hamburg Inn No. 2 for planned October reopening

Iowa City Starbucks employees on strike again, temporarily close location

UI class of 2027 brave extreme heat for convocation

Advertisement

UI Pentacrest Museums acquires Iowa Wesleyan University’s natural history collection

The University of Iowa will receive a collection of over 55,000 insects, among other species.
Avi Lapchick, Assistant Arts Editor
August 21, 2023
Macbride+Hall+is+seen+on+Saturday+Feb+24%2C+2018.+%28Katie+Goodale%2F+The+Daily+Iowan%29
Katie Goodale
Macbride Hall is seen on Saturday Feb 24, 2018. (Katie Goodale/ The Daily Iowan)

Following the closure of Iowa Wesleyan University last spring, the University of Iowa Pentacrest Museums is now home to Iowa Wesleyan’s natural history collection, including thousands of insects and wildlife species.

The UI wrote in a July 25 statement that the collection has Iowa-native fauna, including a variety of bird and mammal species, and nearly 55,000 insects, making up 22 orders, 462 families, and spanning 600 drawers.

This collection has seen decades in the making and would have likely been discarded if not for the UI’s acquisition.

“Through this endeavor, the museum ensures that the efforts of past researchers continue to contribute to ongoing scientific discoveries and provide valuable learning experiences for future generations,” Cindy Opitz, the museum’s director of research collections, said in the statement.

Opitz also noted an ongoing project to bring a digital aspect to its newest collection through various data aggregation software. This project follows a recent nationwide effort to digitalize museum collections for the purpose of increasing the accessibility of art, history, as well as for data collection.

The acquisition was initiated by Opitz, who, alongside UI Paleontology Repository collections manager Tiffany Adrain, corresponded with the biology department at Iowa Wesleyan after hearing of their impending closure, seeking to carry on the collection’s legacy.

“Our dedication to preserving these specimens for research, education, and public engagement serves as a testament to [the UI’s] commitment to advancing knowledge and inspiring curiosity about Iowa’s natural treasures,” the museum’s director Liz Crooks said in the statement.

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Arts
Hozier performs during the Love Rising concert at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Monday, March 20, 2023. Loverising 032123 An 048
Review | New Hozier album ‘Unreal Unearth’ melds earthy imagery with classic melancholic tone 
Patrons walk through booths at the Iowa City Flea Market at the PS1 Close House in Iowa City on Sunday, August 13, 2023.
Photos: Iowa City Flea Market
Kokoo performs during the Black History Month Slam Poetry event in the IMU on Thursday, February 28, 2019. The event was hosted by The Iowa Edge Student Organization, in collaboration with Black Art; Real Stories.
Local slam team IC Speaks finds power in poetry at Brave New Voices
About the Contributors
Avi Lapchick, Assistant Arts Editor
(she/her/hers)
Avi Lapchick is a fourth-year student studying English and Creative Writing at the University of Iowa.
Katie Goodale, Visuals Editor

(she/her/hers)

Email: [email protected] Katie Goodale is the Projects Assistant Visuals Editor at The Daily Iowan. She is a senior at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and creative writing. For the past three years, she has worked as a photojournalist/videographer and as the photo editor for the DI.