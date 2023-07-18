The independent newspaper of the University of Iowa community since 1868

The Daily Iowan

Menu

Iowa City Police search for woman who went missing on Monday

One year post Roe v. Wade overturning, rapid injunction follows passing of fetal heartbeat bill

Polk County judge places injunction on new abortion law

UI Health Care announces search for next associate vice president and CEO

Photos: IIHR — Hydroscience and Engineering Research Facility open house

Advertisement

Opinion | Post-affirmative action, funding public schools adequately is crucial

Lower-income school districts are underfunded, presenting a major barrier to entering college and the workforce beyond
Luke Krchak, Opinions Contributor
July 18, 2023
The+United+States+Supreme+Court+Building+is+seen+on+Sunday%2C+April+3%2C+2022.+
Gabby Drees
The United States Supreme Court Building is seen on Sunday, April 3, 2022.

Affirmative action in college admissions has been struck down by the Supreme Court, leaving many questions about the future of college admissions and racial equity.

Some keep advocating for a return of affirmative action, and while affirmative action had notable benefits, it is not the best option in the long run.

What we should focus on is the clear gap in public education funding that creates the voids necessary for patch job programs, programs that only fix the effect of other problems and don’t address the root of the problem, like affirmative action.

In a world of underfunded schools, affirmative action is a good temporary solution. However, we should strive to make an admissions process that is solely based on merit, and to do that, we first need to adequately fund public schools. 

The U.S. Supreme Court was correct in its decision to remove affirmative action. College admissions should be based on merit and no other aspect. However, it was removed far too soon, as there are plenty of problems that need to be fixed before we are at a point where admissions can be based fully on merit.

We still need to remove those unfair obstacles and barriers that limit anyone from utilizing their skills and dedication to the fullest. While underfunded school districts is the best place to start, there are many other problems that need to be looked into to ensure everyone can attain the same level of merit as they wanted to.

A first step could be funding the underfunded public schools, to ensure that all public schools receive the necessary funding, not only high-income districts. We need to ensure that there is nothing stopping kids from getting a quality education in public schools to ensure a bright future and stable career, whether they choose to go to college or not.

According to The Century Foundation, the U.S. is about $150 billion short on giving proper funding to its school districts. 

Additionally, districts with higher rates of poverty have been 2.6 times more likely to be underfunded, and are more than $6,700 short per student.

One of the reasons we had affirmative action in college admissions is because we also see a major link between low-income school districts and majority Black and majority Latino school districts.

It was also found that districts with more than 50 percent Black or Latino students were twice as likely to be underfunded. 86 percent of students in majority Black districts were in districts with funding gaps. 

Using the interactive map that The Century Foundation created to show each district’s funding gap, there is a clear reflection of what districts were getting hit the hardest by this divide, the most visible on the map being major cities.

Iowa is no stranger to this problem: A key district in Iowa, the Des Moines Independent Community School District, lacks almost $165 million in funding. That breaks down to about $4,500 per student.

Across the nation, we need to finally fund public schools properly in the name of equity for students. We should not limit or let others be limited in their education or educational aspirations.

Columns reflect the opinions of the authors and are not necessarily those of the Editorial Board, The Daily Iowan, or other organizations in which the author may be involved.

 

Facebook Comments

More to Discover
More in Columns
Opinion | The UI should reinstate its prison education program
Opinion | The UI should reinstate it's prison education program
The University of Iowa Office of Student Financial Aid is seen at the Old Capitol Mall on Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021. (Gabby Drees/The Daily Iowan)
Opinion | Tuition increases at Iowa universities worsen unnecessary burdens on students
Protesters yell toward Iowa Gov. Kim Reynold’s mansion during an abortion-rights protest in Des Moines, Iowa, following the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade on Friday, June 24, 2022. Thousands of protesters marched from Central Academy’s campus to Gov. Reynolds mansion on Terrace Hill.
Opinion | Keep politics away from people's bodies
Iowa Supreme Court Justices fold their hands while watching Iowa Supreme Court Chief Justice Susan Christensen deliver a speech during the 2023 State of the Judiciary at the Iowa State Capitol in Des Moines on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023.
Opinion | Affirmative action is necessary to racial equity
U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) speaks to a crowd on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2021 at Ashley Hinson’s BBQ Bash at Linn County Fairgrounds. In the U.S. House of Representatives for Iowa, three out of four are Republican and Cruz hopes all four will be Republican for 2022.
Opinion | Flipping the narrative on climate change
Professor Pamela Bourjaily teaches her class on Wednesday, March 22. Bourjaily is teaching her students proper business writing. (Cody Blissett/The Daily Iowan)
Opinion | Don't fight AI in the classroom-adapt to it
More in Opinions
Iowa Quarterback Cade McNamara talks with teammates during a spring football practice at the Kinnick Stadium on Saturday, April 22, 2023.
Point/Counterpoint | How many games will Iowa football win in 2023?
The Iowa City Community School District sign in Iowa City is seen on Tuesday, Sept. 13, 2022.
Guest Column | Keeping our promise to public education
The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.
Opinion | The Student First Act had good intentions, but bad results
A pride flag is seen during the 2023 Pride Parade & Festival in downtown Iowa City on Saturday, June 17, 2023.
Opinion | Corporations should be standing for pride
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a watch party for Iowa Republicans on Election Day at the Hilton Downtown in Des Moines on Nov. 8, 2022.
Opinion | The wrong way to address sexual orientation and gender identity education in schools
Cropped view of repairman with broken arm and bandage on white background
Opinion | Our Healthcare System isn’t Doing Enough
About the Contributors
Luke Krchak, Opinions Contributor
(he/him/his)
Email: [email protected] Luke Krchak is an Opinions Contributor at The Daily Iowan. He is a freshman majoring in English and creative writing, history, and is earning a certificate in museum studies.
Gabby Drees, Photojournalist/Videographer
(she/her/hers)
Email: [email protected] Gabby Drees is a photo editor and film maker at The Daily Iowan. She is a sophomore at the University of Iowa majoring in journalism and political science.