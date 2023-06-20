Opinion | The Student First Act had good intentions, but bad results

While the Student First Act was enacted with good intentions, the results have been concerning

The Iowa State Capitol is seen before the opening of the 2022 Legislative Session in Des Moines, Iowa, on Monday, Jan. 10, 2022.

Good ideas hinge on execution, not the concept.

On January 24th, 2023, Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds signed House File 68 into law. HF 68 is also known as the “Student First Act” (SFA), the purpose of this bill is to allow Iowa residents from any zip code and income to be able to send their children to attend private schools over public schools-however, this new initiative will end up taking potentially millions of dollars from public schools over time.

The bill works as follows: if an Iowan parent from any zip-code or location decides to send their child to private school, the state will now assist them with tuition dollars that would’ve normally gone into the public school system. The bill now allots about $7,598 of tuition per student to attend private school.

Under this bill, it appears as though it is a great idea for the average Iowan to be able to send their children to private schools and get assistance from the government. However, the public school system will very likely suffer as a result.

The main detriment of this bill is that instead of using money slotted for public school funding, it goes toward private school funding. This means that as more students switch to private schools, it will create more losses in revenue for public schools. This gutting of funds, in turn, can leave irreparable consequences for public education.

Public feedback on this bill has revealed that it is massively unpopular to most of the state. Iowa’s News Now reported that a week before Gov. Reynolds signed the bill into law, 73 percent of Iowans were opposed to the bill.

The negative effects of this bill are being felt by public school teachers and students alike, such as Principal Kristin Cannon, the head of Ernest Horn Elementary School. She says she has felt and seen the negative impacts of the bill in her school. In a video I made and produced on May 10th, linked below, she had the following to say:

“It has a big impact, because it can end up affecting the amount of money that our district receives, and that impacts students and what resources we can provide for students. That is a loss of revenue, which means there would be a loss of resources that includes staffing, that includes programs, that includes technology, bussing, safety, there’s a lot of things that will be impacted from that.” –Kristin Cannon, 2023

Insufficient public school funding often results in faculty and teachers being laid off. Members from the Iowa City Community School District (ICCSD) have expressed concern over the SFA, as without those additional funds, rural and urban schools may have to face closure or elimination.

While the bill gives parents a chance to send their children to their choice of school, it will ultimately place financial hardships on the public schools of the state.

This bill was a good idea, but let’s keep a close eye on the consequences.

