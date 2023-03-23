Can Wildfire Victims Receive Compensation in California?

Millions of acres of wildlands in California are seen as extreme, or at least very high, risk of wildfires and this covers half of the state. In just one year (2018), California saw over 7,500 separate wildfires burning over an expanse of 1.7 million acres of land. Over 23,000 structures were either severely damaged or completely destroyed but, worse still, there were 93 confirmed deaths. And those are the eye-popping figures for just one year of wildfires in the state of California. These fires not only kill and seriously injure but people’s homes and businesses are also destroyed in the fires.

Causes of Wildfires in California

Possibly the most common cause of wildfires is leaving a campfire unattended but other causes include faulty and poorly maintained power lines, malfunction of equipment, burning debris, fireworks, and, sadly, arson.

Compensation

If you have been injured in a wildfire in California or have had your property damaged as a result, it is possible to claim compensation for your losses. All too often, people think they can claim for their losses through their business or homeowner’s policies but, more often than expected, insurance companies are refusing to fund such claims. Hiring a personal injury lawyer is the best way to fight to get some compensation. Hiring a personal injury lawyer who specializes in representing wildfire victims is the best plan of action in such cases.

Damage to Property

Damage caused to property as a result of a wildfire can be devastating, leaving catastrophe in its wake. Property damage is one of the most widely claimed for as it is so far-reaching. Damage can be caused to property as a result of flames, smoke, water, soot, mudslides, and many other reasons associated with wildfires and the fallout from a wildfire.