Stake USA Gambling Review: Plinko, Crash, Blackjack, Roulette, Slots

With partners and ambassadors including Drake, UFC and Everton FC, Stake.us is the most prominent sweepstakes casino brand in the US. As well as slots and casino-style classics like blackjack and roulette, you can also play Stake Original games, such as Crash.

If you register your account with Stake.us today, you can claim an exclusive 5% rakeback bonus. Just remember to enter the promo code: CRYPTGAMBL

Stake.us Sweepstakes Casino – Main Highlights

5% rakeback bonus with the exclusive promo code: CRYPTOGAMBL

Over 300 slots from Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming

Stake Original games such as Crash, Diamonds and Dice

Low house edge and high RTP on most games – up to 99%

Redeem real sweepstakes prizes with Stake Cash

Free-to-play options available for all games

Is Stake.us Legal in the US?

Yes it is. As Stake.us is a sweeps casino it operates using the free to play sweepstakes model and does not allow real money gambling. In order to access the Stake.us platform, you need to be aged at least 21. However, the site is not available in the following states:

Washington

New York

Nevada

Idaho

Kentucky

Claim Your Exclusive Bonus with this Promo Code

As stated, you can claim a 5% rakeback offer when you register your account using the exclusive promo code: CRYPTGAMBL. This bonus works by giving you back 5% of the house edge every time you wager on a game at Stake.us. For example, if the house edge is 5%, you will get back 5% of that 5%.

It might not sound like much, but this bonus builds up in the background as you place, and is paid out to you at the end of the week. Moreover, it works for both Gold Coins and Stake Cash (sweepstakes entries).

How to Register an Account

When it comes to opening an account with Stake.us, you first have to complete these two simple steps:

Head to Stake.us .

. Click on the blue “Register” button.

This will make the sign-up box appear on your screen. From here you have two options when it comes to registering your account:

You can complete the form with your information including email, state and date of birth. You will also be asked to create a username and password. Alternatively, you can open your account by linking it to your Facebook, Google or Twitch account.

To claim your exclusive 5% rakeback bonus you will need to do the following when registering:

Click to check mark the “Code (Optional)” box.

Enter the code: CRYPTGAMBL into the box provided.

Playing at Stake.us – The Currency System

Like most sweepstakes casinos, Stake.us operates using two different virtual currencies. Details of both are explained below:

Gold Coins: This is the standard play virtual currency that is used on the site. It can only be used to play games for fun and holds no real world value outside of the Stake.us website. It cannot be traded into cash or sweepstakes, nor can it be withdrawn or used to redeem prizes.

Stake Cash: This is Stake’s answer to what most operators refer to as Sweeps Coins. This currency can be used in promotional play and can be used to redeem real prizes once you meet certain conditions.

Can You Win Real Money at Stake.us?

While it is not a real money gambling website, Stake.us does have prizes available as do most social casinos. Once you have a certain amount of Stake Cash, you will be able to redeem them for prizes at the rate of 1 Stake Cash = 1 USD.

You can redeem prizes in the following three forms:

Crypto – Paid into your wallet

Gift cards – Sent to you via email

Merchandise – Posted to your home address

Payment Methods

You cannot deposit and hold money on this website or at any other sweepstakes casinos. However, you can purchase Gold Coins in bundles using cryptocurrency should you wish. If and when you choose to do so, be sure to look out for promotional packages that come with a free Stake Cash bonus.

Stake.us Purchase limits:

$20 minimum purchase

$200 maximum (per transaction)

$2,000 maximum (Per day)

What Games are Available?

There are more than 300 slots at Stake.us, which have been provided by the renowned games studios Pragmatic Play and Hacksaw Gaming. On top of that, there are three additional slot games that have been developed in-house.

On the subject of in-house development, one of the main selling points of this casino is the Stake Originals games series. These games offer user-influenced gameplay with quick rounds and a high RTP – up to 99% for most games. As well as that, there are some live dealer games, table games and scratch cards.

The top 5 Stake Originals:

Crash Plinko Dice Diamonds Dragon Tower

Mobile Gameplay – Is There an App?

There is no downloadable app available. However, there is a mobile-optimized website. While the mobile site doesn’t have any extra features, it doesn’t lack anything that the desktop version has. Effectively, it is a condensed copy.

Like the desktop site, the mobile version has a dark blue-gray design with minimalist branding. Games can be found in the drop-down menu, or if you’re on the desktop, the categories are on the left.

Conclusion

To summarize, Stake.us is a sweepstakes casino that offers prizes, over 300 slots and original games that you can’t find anywhere else. Real money online casinos remain illegal in most US states, and this site provides you with a legal alternative that is as close to the real thing as you can get. Don’t forget to enter the CRYPTGAMBL promo code to claim that 5% rakeback bonus when you register.