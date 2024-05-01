Dragon+Ball+Legends+Equipment+Guide

Dragon Ball Legends is a Dragon Ball game that is all about testing your luck in pulling the strongest characters that you could have in the game. But to tell you honestly, depending on the character with the high rarity alone does not guarantee you an instant victory.

Just like in any other games that involve fighting and combat with other players, incorporating the perfect build for each playable character can put you on leverage with your opponents. With that, you will not have to worry even a bit about all your future matches.

In this Dragon Ball Legends guide, we will tell you what Dragon Ball Legends equipment is and everything that you need to know about it. Make sure to take advantage of everything that you will learn about this and show your enemies how combats should be done.

What are Equipment in DBL

All the playable DBL characters already have their own basic ability and special skills them upon obtaining. However, these things alone cannot guarantee you an easy way to reach your goal. One thing you have to consider doing is finding out which equipment best fits the character you are using.

But first, what are equipment in Dragon Ball Legends? In the context of other games, these are the attachments you put on the characters to give them an increase in their stats. Each of these pieces of equipment offers several abilities, even unique ones, that can provide great boosts to different aspects such as extra strike and blast attacks, and extra blast and strike defense. These are not all but just some of the additionals that your characters can get.

Obviously, there is always an equipment that is better than the other. The reason for this is that they also have different rarities ranging from iron, bronze, silver, gold, unique, and event-limited ones. Another important thing to consider is the equipment tags. These concepts take us to the conditions of using the equipment.

You will be able to obtain equipment by accomplishing missions and by beating specific stages. Sometimes, winning in a PvP battle also rewards you with equipment.

Dragon Ball Legends Equipment Conditions

Upon obtaining a piece of equipment for the first time, you might get too thrilled and go straight to your party lineup to equip it on one of your characters. However, it is important for you to take note that there are still some things that you need to consider in using this.

There are three equipment conditions that you have to always take note of. These are the character level, the element or character tag, and the limit break level of the character. If none of your Dragon Ball legends characters meet these conditions, then they will not be capable of using this equipment in their slots.

In order to see the conditions required for a specific equipment, simply go to the equipment you want to check, tap, and then hold it to show the details. Right under the descriptions of each slot, you will see the conditions that need to be met.

The character level refers to the level of the hero you want to use the equipment. While the character tag refers to what clan or family they belong to, or whether they are android, or from the future. Lastly, the limit break refers to the number of stars the character has.

Dragon Ball Legends Equipment Ranks and Slots

Just like the Dragon Ball Legends characters, this equipment also needs to level up in order to provide the best stat buff it can give the player’s lineup. For you to upgrade the equipment, you will have to obtain and collect Souls and Zeni. You can easily collect these upgrade currencies by accomplishing some event missions that can give you exclusive rewards.

When equipment is upgraded, you can see how much it has been unlocked through the colored slots beneath the icon. The difference in the colors signifies the difference in its strength and ability effects. The hierarchy of the colors from weakest to strongest is green, yellow, and red.

Take note that the more slots you unlock for equipment, the higher the stat it can give you.

Moreover, the ranks of these equipment also have a big impact on their effects. You will know whether the equipment is a good choice if it has a Z, S, or 神 (Godly) rank. On the other hand, the lower bracket of ranks starts at F rank, followed by E, D, C, and so on.

How to Use DBL Equipment

Now that you have the basic knowledge about the equipment, including what and how to choose the appropriate one for your character, it is just the right time for you to know how you can equip and use this equipment in battle.

First, go to the game menu and look for the Characters tab. Then, look for the Party Formation. From there, you can see the lineup that you currently have.

Pick any character to whom you want to give equipment by clicking the picture from the tuneup formation. Upon choosing, you should see three empty slots numbered 1 to 3 beside the character’s icon.

Once you see the slots, choose the equipment you want to use for the character and drag it onto the empty slot that you have chosen. Place as much equipment as you may prefer as long as the equipment requirement has been met.

Before anything else, there is another thing you have to remember in giving your characters the equipment: each character can only use one of each kind. This means that using two equipment of the same name is not allowed. But there are some exemption to this rule which includes the There’s no way the WE…could lose to someone like you!

For you to maximize the use of all the equipment that you have, make sure to check all of them and try to give most of the party members the equipment allowed for them. This allows you to have a more powerful team.

If you've learned enough about Dragon Ball Legends equipment, why don't you go into the game and experience it?