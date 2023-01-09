Photos: Day one of the 2023 Iowa Legislature

The Iowa House and Senate convened at the State Capitol in Des Moines on Monday for the first time in the 2023 session. This is the 90th Iowa General Assembly.

After being sworn in by his grandfather, Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa, Pat took over as Iowa House Speaker. In a speech delivered afterward, Grassley said House Republicans also plan to move forward with Reynolds’ school choice voucher bill from the last session.

Legislative leadership pushed more conversation toward education reform, property tax reform, and population retention rates.