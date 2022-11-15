Can Posting on Job Sites Accelerate Your Recruiting Efforts?

The recruiting process has changed immeasurably in the last decade. Technology, once a niche skill set, has become the bread and butter of most semi-skilled and skilled work, and recruitment is no different.

If you are venturing into recruitment for the first time or evolving your recruitment process to be more streamlined and effective, online job sites can offer many benefits. Not least is the speed at which you can identify, assess, and either disqualify or hire potential candidates.

What are the Traditional Recruitment Methods?

Traditional recruitment methods are considered tried and true for a reason: they work. However, in this modern age, they don’t always work as well, or as quickly, as employers may like.

As well as being slower than job sites, traditional recruiting methods can limit the applicant pool. In areas where there is a sparse population density, this can be a problem (especially for specialist roles). Traditional forms of job advertisement and recruiting include, but are not limited to:

Newspaper advertisement

Internal hiring

Listing with the local employment office

Hiring through a temp agency

Network based recruitment

These methods of recruitment have their benefits. For example, network-based recruitment can be useful in highly specialized fields, such as academia, where many professionals are involved in training upcoming individuals. Likewise, hiring through a temp agency can provide very quick cover within a role, but at the risk of getting someone who is not the perfect fit for the company long-term.

How Long Does Traditional Recruiting Take?

Depending on the method that you choose, traditional recruitment methods can take anywhere from one to three months (and sometimes longer, depending on the work climate and nature of the role). This is because such methods follow this structure: