6+Ways+to+Use+Custom+Stickers+to+Promote+Your+Business

Custom stickers are one of the best marketing tools to promote a product or brand. People love stickers since they can use them to decorate personal items such as laptops, mirrors, walls, and even cars. They use them to send a message that they support your business or since the design itself complements their personal stuff.

Stickers are extremely cheap, flexible, and can be customized to any size, style, color, and shape to meet all your needs. Printing stickers with your logo and contact info can help promote your business and increase sales. Here are a few ways you can use custom stickers to promote your business.

i. Add stickers on your packaging

Well-packaged products create a good first impression of your business on your clients. If you run a business that ships many packages, you can use custom stickers on each side of the box, envelope, or paper bag to showcase your brand and message. A custom sticker or QR code with your company details on the box lets your clients know instantly that the package is from you.

ii. Give stickers to your employees

Giving branded stickers to your employees and their families can go a long way to advertise your business. You can create cheap stickers with messages like “Employee of the month” or “Best Employee.” This will not only promote your business, but it will also make your employees love your business.

iii. Offer custom stickers as a gift

Whether you run an online store or sell in-store, you can opt to offer stickers as a loyalty gift or a gift with purchase. A well-customized sticker can be a fun surprise or delight to your clients. Add an inspirational message that showcases your business’s personality for more engagement.

iv. Put stickers on the store floor and doors

Adding stickers to the floors and doors is an excellent marketing strategy to draw people’s attention. Although floor decals are for safety and showing directions, they can be a perfect way to engage clients. Point out directions to new products or sale items or add fun messages to keep your customers smiling while buying.

v. Use stickers on your products

Product labeling is another ideal marketing technique that can help promote your new business. For instance, if you sell and supply products such as smartphones, laptops, customized mugs, or clocks, you can put your branded sticker on such products to advertise your business. This gives a more personal feel and can easily attract clients and establish a unique image to help you stand out from your competitors.

vi. Give out stickers at grand opening and special events

You can give out stickers and samples of your products as a gift during a grand opening or special event to help market your brand or product. A free sample and gift can go in handy in acquiring new clients. They create an emotional connection between the customers and your brand since you have offered things for free off the bat.

Endnote

You can use custom stickers in different ways to promote your business. Whether you use them to grab the passer-bys attention or to surprise clients with small gifts, customized stickers are an excellent way to create awareness for your business. All these cost-effective marketing tactics can help you generate more traffic, which may translate to increased sales.